Kathy Rain: Director's Cut Will Be Out In Late October

Raw Fury and Clifftop Games revealed they'll be releasing Kathy Rain: Director's Cut later this month on PC, mobile, and Nintendo Switch. This version of the game was revealed just a short time ago as they basically are giving players the most comprehensive version of the game possible. Complete with an extended storyline, new puzzles to solve, better game environments, improved controls, and more. We have the rundown of what's all included int he version to you here as the game will be released on October 26th, 2021.

Set in the '90s, Kathy Rain: Director's Cut is a re-imagining of the original story from 2016. Kathy is a strong-willed journalism major who must come to terms with her troubled past as she investigates the mysterious death of her recently departed grandfather. Armed with her motorcycle, a pack of cigs, and a notepad, Kathy delves into a local mystery surrounding her hometown that will take her on a harrowing journey of emotional and personal turmoil. As she follows the trail of clues left by her grandfather, questions emerge: What was Joseph Rain really looking for that night all those years ago? What turned him into a mere shell of a man, confined to a wheelchair? What secret did a suicidal young artist take with her to the grave, and why are so many people in Conwell Springs going mad? The truth is dark, sinister, and yours to uncover… Kathy Rain: Director's Cut Features: Extended storyline with a prolonged ending, hundreds of lines of additional dialogue, and multiple new areas to explore.

Several new major puzzle chains and many small additions and tweaks of existing puzzles.

Enlarged game environments to fill up the entire screen without any black bars on the sides.

Made countless visual improvements, such as more character animations, better lighting/shadows, and extra weather effects.

Streamlined mouse controls with an intuitive single-click interface.

Controller support done right. Lean back in your chair and take smooth direct control of Kathy, with no messy cursor getting in the way.

Expanded and remixed soundtrack by the original composer, Daniel Kobylarz.

Five brand new motorcycle designs to unlock and customize the Katmobile with.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kathy Rain is Launching on October 26th! (https://youtu.be/ABy-OiHj-_8)