Keldeo Debuts This Weekend In Pokémon GO Ticketed Research

Keldeo is here! This new Mythical Pokémon arrives today in Pokémon GO through paid, ticketed Special Research. However you feel about that, this Research is the only way to claim this new Pokémon. Let's get into the details.

Here are the details for the Something Extraordinary Special Research in Pokémon GO:

Timing: Today, December 1o, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time. As long as you open the game during this period, you will be good.

Keldeo in its Ordinary Form. Its Resolute Form will not yet be released. Ticket-exclusive increased Incense encounters: Machop, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Hitmontop, Beldum, Tympole, Ferroseed.

Machop, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Hitmontop, Beldum, Tympole, Ferroseed. Other Special Research features: These include: Fighting-type and Water-type Pokémon encounters Keldeo Avatar T-Shirt 14 Rare Candies 12 Silver Pinap Berries 2 Incubators 2 Super Incubators 2 Incense "and more"

These include:

Right now, Pokémon GO is still running the Mythic Blade event for two more days. The event includes the following:

Date and time: Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time

: Crabrawler Wild spawns: Mankey, Machop, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Hitmontop, Combusken, Makuhita, Meditite, and Monferno. Poliwrath and Crabrawler will be rare spawns. From what I have observed, this looks very similar to the standard Season of Mythical Wishes spawn pool.

Featured Attacks: When caught during the event, these Pokémon will have the following special Attacks: Terrakion will know Sacred Sword Virizion will know Sacred Sword Keldeo will know Sacred Sword

Rewards one Fast TM and one Charged TM, continuing the time-honored collection of making Trainers wonder why these exist. Field Research task encounters: Galarian Farfetch'd, Hitmonlee, Hitmontop, Hitmonchan