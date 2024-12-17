Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Whitethorn Games | Tagged: Ephemera Games, Kernel Hearts

Kernel Hearts Confirmed For Release On Xbox

Whitethorn Games confirmed that Kernel Hearts will be coming out on Xbox as well as PC, but still no release date info came with it

Article Summary Kernel Hearts confirmed for Xbox, joining its anticipated PC release via Steam.

Play as magical androids ascending the Tower of Babel to confront a godly threat.

Customize skills post-run and harness magical transformations for powerful attacks.

Experience co-op gameplay with allies and unlock unique in-game friendships.

Indie game developer Ephemera Games and publisher Whitethorn Games confirmed that Kernel Hearts will also make its way to Xbox. The game was announced a couple of months ago, and at the time, it was revealed it would be a PC release via Steam. Well, Whitethorn seems to have made a number of new deals with Xbox recently, as this is the latest in a series of titles confirmed to be arriving on the platform. The game still has no release date, so the news is kinda flaccid without a window behind it. But there hasn't been anything new to say about the game since it was revealed.

Kernel Hearts

As a member of M.A.H.O.U Unit — an elite fighting force of super-powered android magical girls — you and up to three allies are tasked with one thing: destroy a god to save the world from the brink of extinction. Starting from the base of the mythical Tower of Babel, you'll fight your way through an array of powerful enemies from all sides, as you climb each level, gaining crucial skills and magical powers to help you surmount its pinnacle — and the new threats each floor brings with it. Defeat is no excuse; only the most resolute soldiers will reach the heavenly heights in order to dethrone their god — are you up for the task?

Ascend to the Ultimate Being of Destruction: In every run, hunt for temporary skills that enhance your attacks, spells, and movement, empowering you to unleash devastating strikes and combos. Use these abilities to conquer the relentless enemies on each floor and exterminate the fearsome boss guardians that rule each domain .

In every run, hunt for temporary skills that enhance your attacks, spells, and movement, empowering you to unleash devastating strikes and combos. Use these abilities to conquer the relentless enemies on each floor and exterminate the fearsome boss guardians that rule each domain The End is Just the Beginning: Facing enemies of biblical proportions requires persistence and grit, but a sudden demise isn't the end. After each run, your unit returns to the lab, where you can use the rewards from previous missions to unlock and equip up to 256KB of skill chips. Customize your unit with these chips to match your unique playstyle.

Facing enemies of biblical proportions requires persistence and grit, but a sudden demise isn't the end. After each run, your unit returns to the lab, where you can use the rewards from previous missions to unlock and equip up to 256KB of skill chips. Customize your unit with these chips to match your unique playstyle. Magical Transformations: The curse of the Tower is ever-present, and spending too much time in one area draws out even more powerful enemies. Harness the Tower's energy to dispel the curses, briefly transform into your ultimate magical form, and unleash annihilating attacks on any foes standing in your way.

The curse of the Tower is ever-present, and spending too much time in one area draws out even more powerful enemies. Harness the Tower's energy to dispel the curses, briefly transform into your ultimate magical form, and unleash annihilating attacks on any foes standing in your way. Squad Up: Play alone or with up to three friends, honing and synergizing your skills to become the ultimate fighting force to get you to the top.

Play alone or with up to three friends, honing and synergizing your skills to become the ultimate fighting force to get you to the top. Friends in High Places: Each celestial domain hosts unique allies to help you on your journey. Befriend them to deepen your bond and maybe find love along the way!

