Killing Floor 3 Drops a Launch Trailer Ahead of Release

Check out the official launch trailer for Killing Floor 3, as we get one final look at the game ahead of its release next week

Set in 2091, players join rebel group Nightfall to fight bio-engineered Zed hordes in a dystopian future.

Enjoy 6-player co-op with crossplay, brutal AI-driven enemies, and a massive arsenal of deadly weapons.

Experience dynamic environments, smart enemy AI, and the return of hyper-realistic M.E.A.T. gore system.

Indie game developer and publisher Tripwire Interactive has released the official launch trailer for Killing Floor 3 before the game comes out next week. This is basically the last sizzle reel for you to check out the game ahead of launch, as you get about two minutes of action that will keep you on your toes. Enjoy the trailer as the game arrives on July 24, 2025.

Killing Floor 3

The year is 2091, 70 years after the events in Killing Floor 2, and megacorp Horzine has produced the ultimate army: an obedient horde of bio-engineered monstrosities called Zeds. Now, the only thing standing between these infernal creations and the future of humanity is the rebel rogue group known as Nightfall. This intense first-person shooter puts players in the role of a Nightfall specialist, joining forces with up to five teammates as they battle through a war-ravaged, dystopian future, surviving unrelenting waves of Zeds, unlocking new skills, and building the ultimate arsenal.

Killer Co-Op: Assemble the ultimate zed extermination squad for frenzied 6-player co-op with full crossplay functionality across all platforms. Skilled specialists can brave the battlefield alone in tense single-player mode.

Assemble the ultimate zed extermination squad for frenzied 6-player co-op with full crossplay functionality across all platforms. Skilled specialists can brave the battlefield alone in tense single-player mode. Relentless Zeds: Players will face the most lethal zeds yet. Every enemy has been redesigned with advanced methods of mobility and attack and re-tuned with smarter AI, making them faster, deadlier, and more strategic than ever.

Players will face the most lethal zeds yet. Every enemy has been redesigned with advanced methods of mobility and attack and re-tuned with smarter AI, making them faster, deadlier, and more strategic than ever. Deadly Weapons: From flamethrowers to shotguns to katanas, players will have an expansive arsenal at their disposal, fully customizable with hundreds of mods, gadgets, and skills to choose from to fit their unique brand of bloodletting.

From flamethrowers to shotguns to katanas, players will have an expansive arsenal at their disposal, fully customizable with hundreds of mods, gadgets, and skills to choose from to fit their unique brand of bloodletting. Dangerous Locations: Players will drop into a variety of treacherous hot zones to contain further spread of the Outbreak. Interactive environments give players dynamic advantages by activating turrets, fans, and other devastating traps.

Players will drop into a variety of treacherous hot zones to contain further spread of the Outbreak. Interactive environments give players dynamic advantages by activating turrets, fans, and other devastating traps. More Gore: The M.E.A.T. System returns to deliver even more realistic carnage. Featuring additional points of dismemberment and persistent blood, the game responds to attacks with gruesome authenticity.

