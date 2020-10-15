Kingdom Hearts: Melody Of Memory Gets A Playable Demo Today

Square Enix revealed this morning that you can now play a free demo of Kingdom Hearts: Melody Of Memory on multiple platforms. The demo itself isn't very long, but it will give you a bit of a challenge as it will put you in the middle of a few battles battle through six tracks alongside Sora, Donald and Goofy, giving you a taste of what's to come. Not a lot of content has been seen for the game as it appears SE is looking to keep as much of it quiet as possible until they eventually release it. Which is on the horizon as the game will come out on all three major consoles on November 13th, 2020. You can read more about it below, but not word yet on a next-gen version.

In the full version of Kingdom Hearts: Melody Of Memory, players will battle to the rhythm of the game's soundtrack on their own or with friends as they collect and master over 140 songs from the Kingdom Hearts series, including favorites like "Destiny Islands," "Hand in Hand," "Working Together" and more from the game's legendary composer Yoko Shimomura. Players will experience the magic of musical exploration by traversing through beautiful worlds and embarking on rhythm-fueled battles to defeat tough bosses as they strive to achieve top ranks. Players of the Nintendo Switch version can also enjoy a Free-for-All battle mode with up to seven other players via local play. Through three different play styles, gamers of all ages can choose their level of challenge depending on whether they want to enjoy the songs and adventure without complicated controls or showcase their skills with complex combos to put on the ultimate performance. This celebration of music and adventure marks the Kingdom Hearts series' first appearance on the Nintendo Switch.