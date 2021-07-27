Knockout City Season 2 Brings The Fights To The Movies

Electronic Arts released new info today about the second season of Knockout City as the game heads to the movies for more epic battles. The season has been dubbed "Fight At The Movies" and much like the title suggests, you'll be fighting in maps that have everything to do with the cinema or heading out for a night at the movies. This includes a new map called the Holwood Drive-In, as well as the new Soda Ball which blinds opponents with a sticky syrup once the pressure gauge reaches its max. There's also a bunch of movie-themed gear, a new season of League Play, new cosmetics, playlists, and more content. We have an introduction and a trailer below, but you can read more detailed info here.

The Holowood Drive-In is the only theater in Knockout City designed to provide a brand new and revolutionary way to immerse yourself in this summer's hottest blockbusters! With its unique Theater-in-the-Round style holo-projection, you are guaranteed a movie-going experience like never before!

The backbone of this technology is the Holo-Film recording process, originally developed in a partnership between Perennial Labs and Magpie Industries for the purpose of REDACTED and REDACTED, it has found a new home at the movies! The proprietary Holo-Film recording process allows for the capture of full-motion three-dimensional scenes with few visual artifacts. Unlike past prototypes of this technology, the Holo-Film process allows for a higher visual fidelity and doesn't break down when scaled up to the epic scope that modern movies demand!

The crisp image and immersive feeling of being literally inside the movie as the terrifying Armazillo stomps its way across the Holo-Stage is something your customer will love! The fact that the true three-dimensional experience means you can't possibly see all of the movie at once so you must come back, again and again, to view it from all angles is something your shareholders will love! We guarantee* that ticket sales will soar into a new dimension… The 3rd Dimension!