Koei Tecmo Shuts Down Websites After Cyber Attack

After hackers launched a new cyber attack against Koei Tecmo, the company has shut down its websites to stop any info from getting out. The news first broke via Famitsu, who reported that the Europe division of the company has been under heavy online attacks with a risk of leaking information for at least 65,000 accounts. According to the information provided, the attacks started on December 25th, as there was an attempt to get into their forums and snag information. No credit card or payment info was stolen, however, there is a great chance European players may now have their account name, passwords (in an encrypted state), and mailing address compromised. The company is currently investigating the matter, but apparently, the decision came down to shut down the North American and European websites altogether rather than risk another attack while they're in the process of figuring out how the hackers managed to get into their system in the first place.

The attack sounds much like the same one that took place with Capcom when they had information stolen and held for ransom. In fact, DualShockers is reporting that there is a post claiming responsibility for the attack on a hacking-related forum, in which they are claiming to be selling information regarding FTP authentication and Koei Tecmo's Twitter accounts via a Bitcoin payment. If that information is indeed out there and up for sale, then the next recommendation for all players would be to change any and all information related to your KT accounts as soon as you have access to do so. The one silver lining to all of this is that it came at a pretty quiet time for the company as the only game on the immediate schedule is Atelier Ryza 2, set to be released on January 26th, 2021. We'll keep an eye on this and see how things progress.