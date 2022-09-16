Konami Announces Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster At Tokyo Game Show

Konami dropped some amazing news at Tokyo Game Show 2022 as they revealed Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster coming in 2023. One of the most celebrated JRPG titles from the original PlayStation era, both games came with unique storytelling systems and different types of mechanics that would be implemented in tons of RPG titles afterward. It was also one of the first to make use of the PS1's memory card between titles, as you could take your character from the first game and carry on the adventure with them into the sequel. The game doesn't have a release date beyond "2023", but we do know it will be coming out on PC via Steam and all three major consoles. Enjoy the trailer below!

Released in 1995 as a game software for PlayStation. Based on the motif of the Chinese classic novel Water Margin, this is the first title in Konami's iconic original RPG series depicting the fate of those who bear the True Runes of the Scarlet Moon empire. The story follows the protagonist, whose father is one of the empire's five generals, as he gathers his 108 Stars of Destiny and friends to fight against the oppressive rule of the Empire in ruin. The touching story depicting the bonds between family and friends was highly acclaimed around the world. The unique Suikoden system, including Rune magic and the 108 Stars of Destiny to recruit has been inherited by subsequent titles in the series. Other features include the Home Base management, which strengthens your army's power and bases, and Army Battles in which armies face off against each other. The game also features an ambitious game system that complements the grandeur of the story.

The second title in the Suikoden series released in 1998, Suikoden II is set three years after the first game, further evolving the game systems unique to Suikoden, such as Rune magic, the 108 Stars of Destiny, home base management, and Army Battles, which were well received in the previous game. Three childhood friends, including the protagonist, are tossed about by a great whirlpool of destiny. The story, with its detailed psychological portrayal of each character, has moved many fans and has become an iconic title of the Suikoden series.

Graphical Improvements

Pixel sprites and environment art enhanced with new screen effects including lighting, clouds, and shadow animations Flickering flames, smoldering smoke, the movement of leaves and insects, all add up to a lively in-game atmosphere!

The effects and direction have been redesigned, bringing memorable scenes back to life in more beautiful ways!

New Character Drawings

All character portraits have been updated in HD. Junko Kawano, who designed the characters for the original version of Suikoden released in 1995, has newly re-drawn all the character portraits for Suikoden I HD Remaster Gate Rune War.

Sound Improvements

Field Sound – A large number of environmental sounds not found in the original version, such as the sound of running water in the river, wind, insects, and running footsteps, have been added. You can enjoy an immersive experience like never before!

Battle Sound – All sound effects are now in HD. In addition to the impact of the 3D effects, the realistic sound greatly enhances the dynamism of the battles!

Game System Improvements