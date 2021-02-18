Konami Has Launched Their Revamped Online Shop

Konami decided to take a hammer and some nails to their online show and have launched a revamped version of it this week. The new site was developed in conjunction with the Los Angeles-based creative agency Waypoint, as they now have a huge variety of official brand merchandise from the company available for you to buy. You can select from a range of items such as home goods, apparel, accessories, specialty items, and classic collectibles. All from several recognizable brands such as Castlevania, Metal Gear, Goemon, Suikoden, eFootball PES, and more.

To help celebrate this occasion, we're giving you the chance to win something from the store! This wonderful little Castlevania mug. But it's not just any old mug, this is the Akumajou Dracula Mug, featuring the game's main title screen in kanji. Not to mention the mug changes color when liquid is poured into it. How do you go about winning this mug? All you have to do is follow our Twitter account and also retweet the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it as it will have the same image like the one here, and the hashtag #BCCastlevaniaMug. You have until Monday, February 22nd at 11am PT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win this Castlevania mug. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a Twitter account… it's 2021, Twitter is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a Twitter account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not get you a code. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official Twitter account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win, we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

This contest is limited to players in the United States. Winners will be chosen at random. Entry into the contest does not automatically guarantee you are a winner.