Konami Updates Players About "Yu-Gi-Oh!" TCG's Release Schedule

Konami decided to issue a statement this week regarding the release schedule of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game amid the coronavirus outbreak. Like a lot of things that are mass-produced in North America, Asia, or other areas of the globe affected by the virus, production has slowed down in certain areas. Trading card games of all kinds are affected by this too as printing schedules have somewhat slowed down. They haven't entirely ceased, but things for many companies are going at a slower pace than normal. Cut to this statement addressing new changes.

First and foremost, we are wishing you the best during these challenging and uncertain times and hope you and your loved ones are staying healthy. In light of the constantly evolving situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, we wanted to provide an update on one of our upcoming product releases slated for May 2020. Measures taken by the State of Texas to prevent the spread of infection have temporarily impacted the operations of one of our product manufacturers. As a result, the distribution, Premiere! event (originally set for April 25-26) and official release (originally slated for May 1) of Eternity Code have been delayed. Barring significant developments, we currently anticipate launching this product in early June. We will continue to communicate any further updates as they become available through both our official Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG website and official social media channels

While the pushback may upset a few fans, the shorthand is that a lot of shops that would normally sell these cards are currently closed or running on limited business hours. All depending on where you live. So the idea of running out and buying a pack of cards and playing with people probably isn't this biggest priority right now. Meaning that pushing it back a bit won't entirely hurt the company or the players that much. We'll see if there's any more push back in the weeks to come.