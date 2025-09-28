Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 2P Games, Atomstring Games, Kotama & Academy Citadel

Kotama & Academy Citadel Announced During Tokyo Game Show 2025

Kotama & Academy Citadel was announced during Tokyo Game Show 2025, as the team aims to release it before the end of 2025

Article Summary Kotama & Academy Citadel is a fast-paced metroidvania announced at Tokyo Game Show 2025 for late 2025 release.

Play as Kotama, an exchange student navigating a sci-fi academy filled with secrets and fierce rivals.

Unlock abilities, engage in high-speed combat, and recruit allies to become the Star of Carmel.

Use time-rewind mechanics to reveal Kotama's origin and shape your path in a sprawling academy city.

Indie game developer Atomstring Games and publisher 2P Games revealed their latest game, Kotama & Academy Citadel, during Tokyo Game Show 2025. This is a brand-new fast-paced metroidvania set in a futuristic academy city, as you play an exchange student who comes to take on the challenges, as only the strongest survive this school. Enjoy the trailer and details here, as it sounds like they want tu publish the game before the end of the year.

Kotama & Academy Citadel

In Kotama & Academy Citadel, players step into the role of Kotama, a mysterious exchange student who has just arrived at Carmel, an academy known for its cutting-edge technology. In this Academy, only the fittest survive, as students battle to obtain the Star of Carmel, the highest possible achievement. Navigate a labyrinthine academy, compete for the prestigious Star of Carmel title, and uncover the city's century-old secrets while traversing sci-fi and magical environments, confronting strange enemies, and recruiting allies to support your rise to the top.

Traverse and witness the Academy's surreal blend of reality and sci-fi landscapes. Harness Kotama's fluid-based abilities to overcome obstacles and evade traps. Collect items, weapons, and upgrades to grow stronger, unlock new skills, and find your way to ascend and become [The Carmel Star]. In this campus where strength reigns supreme, exceptional prowess is key to fulfilling your ambitions. Confront dozens of peculiar foes and formidable rivals on your path to victory! Clash with them head-on!

Enjoy a true Metroidvania experience: Unlock abilities, overcome traps, and collect equipment while exploring a vast, multi-layered academy city.

Engage in high-speed, intense Combat: Engage with a variety of enemies and elite candidates using bullet-time combos, weaponry, and chip runes to build your combat style.

Gather allies and grow stronger: Help classmates, earn their trust, and influence how the story unfolds.

Rewind time to unveil Kotama's mysterious origin: Use time-rewind mechanics to explore alternative paths and uncover the city's century-long plans and Kotama's mysterious origins.

