Krafton Reveals Eight Partnered Teams For 2023 PUBG Esports Season Eight teams have signed on to be a part of the 2023 PUBG Esports season, all of them familiar names to the esports circuit.

Krafton revealed eight new partnered teams that will be participating in the 2023 PUBG Esports season this year. As you can see from the graphic below, all eight of these teams are no strangers to PUBG: Battlegrounds or esports in general, as they have some familiar names and heavy hitters in the mix for 2023. And this is really only the first announcement as they set up the rest of the year, but for now, we have the details on all of these teams and the process they went through, as well as what they have planned when everything starts kicking off in March.

The 2023 PUBG Esports Global Partner Teams

Teams worldwide were invited to apply for a place in the Global Partner Team program, and following a thorough review of all submitted entries, the following teams have been selected by the PUBG Esports Evaluation Committee as GPTs for the 2023 season: 17 Gaming, FaZe Clan, Four Angry Men, Gen.G, Natus Vincere, Petrichor Road, Soniqs and Twisted Minds. An evaluation committee was established to review each application submitted and three major categories were taken into consideration for final approval – governance, fandom and history. These organizations have displayed the willingness and desire to not only participate in PUBG Esports events throughout the years, but to also help develop and grow the PUBG Esports ecosystem. The GPTs are considered as official partnered teams of PUBG Esports and will have custom team-branded in-game items made. Each GPT will be given a slot in the two PUBG Global Series (PGS) events as well. Furthermore, a share of the profits from the sale of the in-game items will be shared with the partnered teams.

The American Powerhouse

Soniqs has proven to be a dominant force since the inception of PUBG Esports. Soniqs' roster has taken home five PUBG Continental Series (PCS) Americas championships and remains a powerhouse year-after-year. Now as a GPT, Soniqs' roster will look to bring home more hardware throughout the 2023 season. For more information about the other selected Global Partner Teams, please visit the announcement on the PUBG Esports website.

The EMEA Heavy Hitters

Among the Global Partner Teams, EMEA is represented by three unstoppable powerhouses. Natus Vincere – one of the most recognized and successful brands in esports – were crowned the winners of the PUBG Global Championship 2022 only a few months ago and will be defending their title this year. Twisted Minds are undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with. The Saudi Arabian esports organization picked up the former Northern Lights roster that dominated the PUBG Continental series and will help them seek more glory in 2023. FaZe Clan have been part of the PUBG Esports scene from the very beginning, well decorated and with a huge fan base. They will be coming in with their eyes set on winning titles in 2023. For more information about the other selected Global Partner Teams, please visit the announcement on the PUBG Esports website.

Looking Ahead

The 2023 PUBG Esports season is just around the corner! Any squads that were not chosen as a 2023 GPT will have the opportunity to participate in regional events to qualify for the two PGS events, which have returned to the PUBG Esports schedule after a two-year hiatus. PGS events have replaced the PCS events and teams can earn PGC qualification points through the two PGS events. Stay tuned for more details about the first regional PUBG Esports event coming up in March! The regional events will also be a way for teams to earn PGC points to qualify for the PUBG Global Championship 2023.