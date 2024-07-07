Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kumitantei: Old School Slaughter, Mango Factory

Kumitantei: Old School Slaughter Announces Free Steam Demo

Mango Factory has a brand new game on the way called Kumitantei: Old School Slaughter, which will be getting a free demo soon.

Article Summary Play the free Steam demo of Mango Factory's horror card battler.

Dive into the '80s anime-inspired murder mystery narrative.

Investigate as Himari Sanada, bond with students, and solve cases.

Enjoy card battles, retro minigames, and unlock special rewards.

Indie game developer and publisher Mango Factory has revealed a free demo will be coming out for Kumitantei: Old School Slaughter. In case you haven't seen this one yet, this is a horror card battler featuring a class of characters in the style of '80s anime. The team is ramping up to launch a Kickstarter, which will begin on September 24 if you feel like donating to it. But the team also dropped a brand new gameplay trailer for you to check out, as well as the word of a new free demo on the way, which they didn't give a proper release date for yet.

Kumitantei: Old School Slaughter

Kumitantei: Old School Slaughter is an ode to retro anime and pop culture stylings of 1980s Japan. Combining the artistic inspirations of Rumiko Takahashi with Danganronpa's narrative design, the game blends hand-drawn details and a twisted horror narrative. Begin the journey alongside sixteen high school students trapped in an apocalyptic bunker. As a class, you're goaded toward grisly murder by a sadistic overseer, forced to participate in a deadly psychological experiment that may cost your life. Playing as the sheepish barista Himari Sanada, it's your job to investigate these murders, earn the trust of your fellow students, and uncover the truth of your macabre capture.

Solve complex cases to discover the truth in an engaging murder mystery narrative.

to discover the truth in an engaging murder mystery narrative. Encounter sixteen uniquely gifted students locked in a deadly psychological experiment.

locked in a deadly psychological experiment. Bond with fellow participants to earn their trust, investigate gruesome crime scenes, and use your findings to uncover the truth.

investigate gruesome crime scenes, and use your findings to uncover the truth. Unlock special rewards as you increase your trust levels with classmates.

as you increase your trust levels with classmates. Purchase additional talent cards with in-game currency to strengthen your deck.

with in-game currency to strengthen your deck. Leverage your relationships in card battles and gain advantages against your opponent.

in card battles and gain advantages against your opponent. Experience fast-paced Card Debates and retro minigames, all in the game's signature 1980s anime style.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!