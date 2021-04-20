Lamborghini & Psyonix Reveal New Rocket League Collaboration

Psyonix has revealed they have a new collaboration coming between Lamborghini and Rocket League, adding a new car to the roster. Starting tomorrow, players will be able to purchase and play with the all-new Huracán STO, giving you one of the most expensive real-world cars on the market as a speedy force to be reckoned with. It looks pretty sleek and will be interesting to see how the shape works out inside the game. On top of that, Lamborghini will also be sponsoring the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) X Lamborghini Open, which will feature a new event called the Battle of the Bulls. We have more info on the car and event below, and you can check out the finer details here.

The Lamborghini Huracán STO Bundle will be available in the Rocket League Item Shop and features the Huracán STO, Huracán STO Engine Audio, two sets of Huracán STO Wheels (v1 and v2), Huracán STO Decal, Huracán STO Player Banner and Antenna, and Lamborghini Antenna. The Lamborghini Huracán STO Bundle will be available for 2000 Credits starting tomorrow, April 21, until April 27. A Lamborghini Player Banner will also be available for free beginning tomorrow.

Lamborghini will also be the title sponsor for the RLCS X Lamborghini Open, which will be the RLCS X's final North American Regional of the Spring Split. In addition, Psyonix and Lamborghini are introducing the Battle of the Bulls, a new competitive event starring some of the best Rocket League players in the world competing in 1v1 matchups. The event will be a series of five 1v1 matchups featured during the RLCS X Lamborghini Open, with winning players receiving $5,000 and losing players receiving $1,000 for each match. The RLCS X Lamborghini Open and Battle of The Bulls can be viewed live on Twitch on April 23-25. Following the conclusion of Battle of the Bulls, a cinematic video of the matches will be available on the Rocket League Esports YouTube the week of April 26.