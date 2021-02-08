Latias and Latios Return To Raids In Pokémon GO Tomorrow

Tomorrow, the Dragon/Psychic-type Pokémon Latias and Latios will return to Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO. Here are the details of this Legendary return.

Latias and Latios will be available in Pokémon GO five-star raids starting Tuesday, February 9th, 2021, at 10:00 AM and running until Saturday, February 20th, 2021, at 9:00 AM local time. Attentive players may remember that February 20th is when the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto will launch. This remote event will focus on Generation One, bringing the Kanto Legendaries Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Mewtwo back to raids. This means that trainers will have eleven days to catch Latias and Latios, who will be sharing the Raid Rotation starting in the Lunar New Year event and running past the time it ends.

Two Raid Hours will fall within this rotation, taking place on Wednesday, February 10th at 6 PM and Wednesday, February 17th at 6 PM. Both of these Legendaries are available in their Shiny forms, so if you're after those, be sure to keep up on your Remote Raid Passes. Latias turns from red to a golden yellow in its Shiny form, while Latios goes from blue to a slight pastel green. Both of them have a great deal of overlap in weaknesses, so you can get away with making similar raid parties taking these two on. You'll want to go in with Dragon-types, Ice-types, Dark-types, and Ghost-types, with the very top choices being Mega Gengar, Shadow Dragonite, and Rayquaza.

Pokémon GO trainers can look forward to complete Raid Guides for both Latias and Latios today at Bleeding Cool. These will help trainers prepare perfectly-chosen teams of counters for both of these Legendaries, as well as information regarding the 100% IVs, Shiny odds, and the best method of catching them. Also, these aren't the only Pokémon to prepare for in raids, as the Lunar New Year event will debut Mega Gyarados in Mega Raids.