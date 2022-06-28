Legendary Birds & Dialga Return To Pokémon GO Raids In July 2022

Niantic has announced its July 2022 content for raids in Pokémon GO. We are in the middle of Pokémon GO Fest 2022 events happening in various locations all over the world this summer, though, so keep in mind that Niantic may add to this. For now, though, we know that the Kanto Birds will fly high in Tier Five raids for most of the month before the Steel/Dragon-type beast of Sinnoh, Dialga, returns. Let's get into the details.

Here are the Legendary Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this July 2022:

July 1st, 2022 at 10 AM until July 7th, 2022 at 10 AM: Articuno

July 7th, 2022 at 10 AM until July 14th, 2022 at 10 AM: Zapdos

July 14th, 2022 at 10 AM until July 22nd, 2022 at 10 AM: Moltres

July 22nd, 2022 at 10 AM until July 31st, 2022 at 10 AM: Dialga

It is exceedingly likely that Palkia will appear in raids for one week following Dialga, as those two Sinnoh Dragons are always seen as a pair in Pokémon GO.

The Raid Hours for the month of July are:

July 6th, 2022 at 6 AM- 7 PM: Articuno

July 13th, 2022 at 6 AM- 7 PM: Zapdos

July 20th, 2022 at 6 AM- 7 PM: Moltres

July 27th, 2022 at 6 AM- 7 PM: Dialga

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this July 2022:

July 1st, 2022 at 10 AM until July 7th, 2022 at 10 AM: Mega Charizard X

July 7th, 2022 at 10 AM until July 14th, 2022 at 10 AM: Mega Charizard Y

July 14th, 2022 at 10 AM until July 22nd, 2022 at 10 AM: Mega Pidgeot

July 22nd, 2022 at 10 AM until July 31st, 2022 at 10 AM: Mega Gengar

I am confused as to why Niantic spent May hyping up Mega Raids with so many positive changes and exciting new releases only to bring the Mega Raid hype to a complete halt for the summer with the same old choices we've had forever. I really hope we start to get more Mega Raids soon, as we had a brief moment where the community seemed to embrace this overlooked feature.