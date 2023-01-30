Legends Of Runeterra Reveals New Details For 2023 Roadmap Riot Games have some big plans for Legends Of Runeterra over the course of 2023, as we got a peek at the 2023 Roadmap.

Riot Games dropped new info about what's to come for Legends Of Runeterra as we got a look at the 2023 roadmap. The team is looking to change things up this year, and the biggest change of them all is a brand new quarterly release schedule that will come in three phases each quarter. Those three phases will be through expansions, balancing, and variety sets. We got the details for you below, highlighting what you can expect over the next calendar year for the game.

Releasing Soon

As a small team of passionate developers, we have been taking your requests for more content with more consistency seriously, and are happy to share what we've got planned coming up. In no particular order, you'll be seeing some pretty big updates in the next couple days, weeks, and months. That includes the new competitive structure (more on that tomorrow), which we're really excited about. There will even be some exclusive rewards for those who take part in our Beta Season! For those who enjoy the Path of Champions, you've got new items, champions, and balances to relics that you can look forward to. Your creativity and deck-building skills will be put to the test in our new Standard format (The format you know and love with all cards legal will still be around as the "Eternal" format). And we think you'll all get a kick (or a punch) out of our new LoR-exclusive champions coming throughout the year.

In Development

A little further out, we've got more updates and patches arriving on a new, quarterly release cycle (scroll down for more on that). That means that there won't be a single month without an expansion, a live-balance patch, or a variety set! For our more flashy or boisterous players, you'll be receiving ways to show off and flex your achievements on your friends, as well as some chances to get legacy content you may have missed out on. Looking for a challenge worthy of a champion? New Monthly Adventures in The Path of Champions will take you off the beaten path and provide a unique experience with higher stakes for PVE enthusiasts.

Exploring

And finally, some of our more aspirational goals. While we can't promise to deliver all of these, they're features we feel would really benefit the game based on your feedback. We're looking into all of these options (and more) to see what we may be able to deliver as the year goes on. Have other ideas that you'd like to see the game? Let us know on the dedicated Legends of Runeterra subreddit post!

New Legends Of Runeterra Release Cycle

It's with that in mind that we're excited to announce that players will have something to look forward to every month of 2023. These quarterly cycles offer a variety of content and updates, tailored to ensure players are not only getting new cards to experiment with, but plenty of game balance as well.

Expansions: These updates will bring new champions and mechanics to LoR. Some familiar faces and fan favorites will be coming to the game this year, alongside several champions exclusive to LoR. Those with a hunger for lore will have their hands full with new glimpses at the realm of Runeterra, and those looking to prove themselves through PVP will have new chances to shake up the meta.

These updates will bring new champions and mechanics to LoR. Some familiar faces and fan favorites will be coming to the game this year, alongside several champions exclusive to LoR. Those with a hunger for lore will have their hands full with new glimpses at the realm of Runeterra, and those looking to prove themselves through PVP will have new chances to shake up the meta. Live Balance Patches: Like a physical house of cards, balance is key. These patches are not the only times we'll be fine-tuning the game to make sure everything is operating as intended, but are dedicated spaces where we'll be focused on addressing anything that may have room for improvement. We'll be looking for your feedback to ensure that the game feels both fun and fair. Head on over to the LoR subreddit and look for the feedback post each cycle to let us know how we're doing!

Like a physical house of cards, balance is key. These patches are not the times we'll be fine-tuning the game to make sure everything is operating as intended, but are dedicated spaces where we'll be focused on addressing anything that may have room for improvement. We'll be looking for your feedback to ensure that the game feels both fun and fair. Head on over to the and look for the feedback post each cycle to let us know how we're doing! Variety Sets: Keeping things fresh, these are small sets of cards that drop every cycle; think of it like a quarterly booster pack or a mini-expansion. Y'all are creative, and we can't wait to watch as you discover new synergies between these releases and earlier content. Along with the new cards, Variety Sets come with a full balance patch, making updates to any recent aspects that need attention.