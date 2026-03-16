Posted in: Games, LEGO games, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Batman, lego, lego batman, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, tt games

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Gets a New Launch Date

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight has been given a new launch date as the team have decided to push the release up a bit

Article Summary LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight release date has been moved up for an earlier launch.

Play through Batman’s origin, training with the League of Shadows, and team up with classic allies.

Experience a new dynamic combat system, signature Bat-gadgets, and two-player local co-op action.

Explore open-world Gotham City, customize the Batcave, and tackle new Caped Crusader difficulty modes.

WB Games and TT Games revealed that LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, has been given a new release date. For once, this is good news when it comes to hearing about a date being pushed, as this time, players will see the game pushed up by a week. The game will now be released on May 22, 2026. Enjoy the new teaser trailer and henchmen video here in the meantime.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

The adventure begins with the origins of Batman as a young Bruce Wayne trains with The League of Shadows, and throughout the story-led campaign, players will build a family of allies with well-known characters including Jim Gordon, Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, Catwoman, and Talia al Ghul to help confront an ever-growing threat from a Rogues Gallery of DC Super-Villains, facing the likes of The Joker, The Penguin, Poison Ivy, Ra's al Ghul, Bane, and more.

With a dynamic new LEGO Batman combat system that encapsulates the Caped Crusader's distinctive fighting style, every hit packs a punch, with fluid attack chains, counters, and over-the-top takedowns. Whether playing as Batman solo or in the two-player local cooperative mode, players can use iconic Bat-gadgets such as Batarangs to distract or stun enemies and the Batclaw to reel them in. Partner characters have their own signature gear, including Jim Gordon's foam sprayer, Robin's line launcher, and Catwoman's whip, providing a variety of options to approach every enemy encounter and boss battle. For those looking for a tougher playthrough, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight goes beyond the familiar LEGO game experience with the new Caped Crusader enhanced difficulty setting and an even more challenging Dark Knight difficulty level.

The game takes place against the backdrop of Gotham City, an open-world LEGO playground full of crimes to stop, puzzles to solve, rewards to collect, and surprises to discover around every corner, down every alleyway, and on every rooftop. Players can grapple, glide, or drive through the environment, zipping from building to building with Batman's grapple launcher, soaring over the city with the Batglider, or cruising around in style with a range of Batmobiles and Batcycles. The Batcave can also be customized to display vehicles, trophies, and collectibles, plus an assortment of wearable Batsuits based on past Batman-related media.

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