LEGO Fortnite Expeditions Revealed As New PvE Experience

LEGO Fortnite Expeditions launches tomorrow, giving players a new PvE experience that expands on the game with new activities to do

Epic Games has revealed a new expansion on LEGO Fortnite, as they are presenting a new PvE experience called LEGO Fortnite Expeditions. This game basically lets you live out being a superhero of sorts, as you will try to stop the evil Mask Maker Daigo from causing chaos across the world. We have more info about it in their latest blog, along with the trailer and dev notes here, as this launches tomorrow, June 18..

LEGO Fortnite Expeditions

In LEGO Fortnite Expeditions, players will enroll at the newly founded Supernova Academy where they will train, team up and unlock their full superhero potential to stop Mask Maker Daigo and his evil forces from causing chaos across this once peaceful world. LEGO Fortnite Expeditions goes live tomorrow and can be accessed through its own tile in Discover or directly from Odyssey and Brick Life using a Battle Bus Station. Speaking of Odyssey, Spires appeared in the world earlier this month but haven't been activated yet

Missions: Team up with your fellow heroes in 4-player co-operative Missions to stop the chaos. As players complete Missions, they will earn Hero XP and also help progress Team Projects, unlocking buffs that will apply to all players, as well as new Missions.

Team up with your fellow heroes in 4-player co-operative Missions to stop the chaos. As players complete Missions, they will earn Hero XP and also help progress Team Projects, unlocking buffs that will apply to all players, as well as new Missions. Hero Classes: Master your skills across three new Hero Classes – Shadow Caller, The Hunter and Rift Ripper – each of which provide a different gameplay experience. Players can complete Missions to level up and discover new strategies and styles of play by mixing things up and trying different Hero Classes.

Master your skills across three new Hero Classes – Shadow Caller, The Hunter and Rift Ripper – each of which provide a different gameplay experience. Players can complete Missions to level up and discover new strategies and styles of play by mixing things up and trying different Hero Classes. Enemies in Expeditions: Every superhero has their challenges and Daigo isn't going down without a fight. Be prepared to face off with several foes including the Light Demon Guards, Titans and more before being able to test your heroic abilities against supervillain Mask Maker Daigo. Be sure to channel your learnings from the Supernova Academy!

Every superhero has their challenges and Daigo isn't going down without a fight. Be prepared to face off with several foes including the Light Demon Guards, Titans and more before being able to test your heroic abilities against supervillain Mask Maker Daigo. Be sure to channel your learnings from the Supernova Academy! Tools in the Toolbox: Boost your super powers with one of the tools in LEGO Fortnite Expeditions, choosing from Dual Daggers, War Hammer or Plasma Pistols.

