Let's Build A Zoo: Aquarium Odyssey Announced For Late 2023

No More Robots and developer Springloaded Games revealed a new major DLC is on the way later this year with Let's Build A Zoo: Aquarium Odyssey. Essentially, this will be a sprawling expansion that will take you under the sea, as you'll have the chance to showcase creatures from the deep blue waters, as well as many that (like the primary game and Dino DLC) you'll be able to splice genes and make all-new creature people will want to see! We have a little bit of info about it below and a new trailer, as we now patiently wait for a release date to be revealed.

"Aquarium Odyssey is a sprawling, fintastic content overload coming to the game later this year, adding an a-trout-cious amount of new aquatic creatures, and a full new story campaign that'll be kraken you up for 20+ hours! If you think we're serving you a bait and switch, think again! I won't be so koi about the huge amount of stuff to do in Aquarium Odyssey, including 100+ new shops, decorations, facilities, enclosures, and more. Honestly, any fin is possible. To celebrate, we've put out a brand new free update for the base game today, called the Sloths and Spas update! We'll leave you to guess what's in that."

"Let's Build A Zoo is simple enough on the surface that you can play as casually as you'd like, building a fancy zoo and keeping your guests happy. But for those players who like a deeper simulation, there are numerous underlying systems that can be utilized and explored. Want to focus on conservation? Saving the planet? Farming? Going green? Going vegan? Stopping animals from going extinct? How about a focus on breeding every possible genome? Or perhaps you just want to keep the local transport system fully funded? There's so many different directions your zoo can take, and Let's Build a Zoo gives you the tools to pursue your specific goals. Add to that hundreds of buildings, foliage, decorations, staff, guests and path types, and there are plenty of ways to really put your mark on your zoo."