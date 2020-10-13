Let's Sing 2021 Reveals The Game's Full Tracklist

Ravenscourt and Voxler revealed the entire song tracklist to their upcoming karaoke favorite Let's Sing 2021. The game has become an indie favorite, especially on Twitch where streamers have been singing their hardest for fans who love to see them attempt to get the best score possible by matching the vocals. Hopefully, without any copyright strikes in the process. We have the full list for you below, and "interesting" would be the best way to describe it. There's a good mix of current pop tunes in here that you would expect from this game, but there are also some oddities in the batch like "I Can't Dance" by Genesis, and "I Just Can't Wait to Be King" from The Lion King soundtrack. But the one we're most looking forward to seeing people attempt is "Kiss From A Rose" by Seal. The game is set to be released on November 13th on all three major consoles.

Let's Sing 2021 International Tracklist:

Justin Bieber – Yummy

Tones and I – Dance Monkey

Billie Eilish – bad guy

Selena Gomez – Lose You to Love Me

Ariana Grande – thank u, next

Dua Lipa – Don't Start Now

Jonas Brothers – Sucker

Imagine Dragons – Thunder

Maroon 5 – Memories

Shawn Mendes – If I Can't Have You

Lewis Capaldi – Before You Go

Ava Max – So Am I

Nea – Some Say

Marshmello ft. Bastille – Happier

Rita Ora ft. Liam Payne – For You

Trevor Daniel – Falling

Panic! at the Disco – High Hopes

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – Chained to the Rhythm

Sam Smith – Too Good at Goodbyes

Lizzo – Good as Hell

Major Lazer & DJ Snake ft. MØ – Lean On

Calvin Harris ft. John Newman – Blame

James Bay – Hold Back the River

The Lumineers – Ho Hey

KT Tunstall – Black Horse and the Cherry Tree

Linkin Park – Somewhere I Belong

Seal – Kiss From a Rose

Genesis – I Can't Dance

Kim Wilde – You Keep Me Hangin' On

The Lion King – I Just Can't Wait to Be King