Let's Sing 2021 Reveals The Game's Full Tracklist

Ravenscourt and Voxler revealed the entire song tracklist to their upcoming karaoke favorite Let's Sing 2021. The game has become an indie favorite, especially on Twitch where streamers have been singing their hardest for fans who love to see them attempt to get the best score possible by matching the vocals. Hopefully, without any copyright strikes in the process. We have the full list for you below, and "interesting" would be the best way to describe it. There's a good mix of current pop tunes in here that you would expect from this game, but there are also some oddities in the batch like "I Can't Dance" by Genesis, and "I Just Can't Wait to Be King" from The Lion King soundtrack. But the one we're most looking forward to seeing people attempt is "Kiss From A Rose" by Seal. The game is set to be released on November 13th on all three major consoles.
Let's Sing 2021 International Tracklist:
- Justin Bieber – Yummy
- Tones and I – Dance Monkey
- Billie Eilish – bad guy
- Selena Gomez – Lose You to Love Me
- Ariana Grande – thank u, next
- Dua Lipa – Don't Start Now
- Jonas Brothers – Sucker
- Imagine Dragons – Thunder
- Maroon 5 – Memories
- Shawn Mendes – If I Can't Have You
- Lewis Capaldi – Before You Go
- Ava Max – So Am I
- Nea – Some Say
- Marshmello ft. Bastille – Happier
- Rita Ora ft. Liam Payne – For You
- Trevor Daniel – Falling
- Panic! at the Disco – High Hopes
- Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – Chained to the Rhythm
- Sam Smith – Too Good at Goodbyes
- Lizzo – Good as Hell
- Major Lazer & DJ Snake ft. MØ – Lean On
- Calvin Harris ft. John Newman – Blame
- James Bay – Hold Back the River
- The Lumineers – Ho Hey
- KT Tunstall – Black Horse and the Cherry Tree
- Linkin Park – Somewhere I Belong
- Seal – Kiss From a Rose
- Genesis – I Can't Dance
- Kim Wilde – You Keep Me Hangin' On
- The Lion King – I Just Can't Wait to Be King