Life Is Strange Collection Announced For PS5 Release

Square Enix will release the Life Is Strange Collection for the PS5, as the entire set of games and their DLCs will arrive in October

Article Summary Life Is Strange Collection launches on PS5 this October, including all games and DLC in one set.

Physical edition features remastered versions, offering the complete narrative adventure experience.

Includes Life Is Strange: True Colors, Double Exposure, and digital codes for previous remasters.

Award-winning Life Is Strange franchise returns, allowing fans to relive all five emotional adventures.

Square Enix announced that they have put all of the Life Is Strange games in one solid set, as they revealed the Life Is Strange Collection is coming to the PlayStation 5. This is basically everything a fan of the franchise could want, as they will pack all of the games into a single set, which will also include the remastered versions that have come out over the years, and all of the DLC released for every single game already included, so you can play them all in full.

What's more, they're releasing it as a physical edition for you to own permanently. While they haven't explicitly stated this, it wouldn't shock us if they decided to do a special edition on top of all this as well with a bunch of additional items. We have more details below as it will be released on October 2, 2025.

Life Is Strange Collection

Life Is Strange is a single-player narrative adventure franchise that focuses on heartfelt, grounded stories with a twist of the strange. Having won over 100 awards since its inception – including awards given by The Game Awards, The Peabody Awards, BAFTA and GLAAD – the franchise is a cornerstone of the narrative adventure genre. Over five cinematic, emotional adventures, you'll Rewind Time as Max Caulfield and uncover the secrets of Arcadia Bay with Chloe Price, take a road trip with Sean Diaz and his telekinetic brother Daniel, find a new home with psychic empath Alex Chen, and return to Max to solve a murder across two timelines.

The box set includes a disc with Life Is Strange: True Colors and Life Is Strange: Double Exposure, alongside a digital code to redeem Life Is Strange Remastered, Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Remastered, Life Is Strange 2, and all associated DLC and pre-order incentive items.

