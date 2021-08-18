Life Is Strange: True Colors Releases First Gameplay Trailer

Square Enix has released the first gameplay trailer for Life Is Strange: True Colors as we get a better look at how it will work. As you might recall, the game has the main character playing more of an empathic ability in this particular title. While they only explore a tiny portion of that, we get to see how more of the dialogue will work as the storytelling goes and the decisions you can make in various ways. Oh, and we get to see the main character play with a cat, which to be perfectly honest, is the most adorable thing in this trailer. There's a few different things going on but we won't spoil it all for you. Just head down and check it out. Enjoy the trailer as the game is set to be released on September 10th, 2021, for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. The Nintendo Switch version will be coming out later this year.

Brought to life through full performance capture tech by rising talent Erika Mori, players will navigate Haven Springs as Alex Chen who has long suppressed her 'curse': the psychic power of Empathy, a supernatural ability which allows her to experience, absorb and manipulate the strong emotions of others – which she sees as blazing, colored auras. When her brother dies in a so-called accident, Alex must at last embrace her volatile power to find the truth – and uncover the dark secrets buried by a small town. Alex Chen's journey and power is yours to control, and her future is in your hands. Players' time exploring Haven Springs will be underpinned by the exclusive soundtrack, with new tracks by mxmtoon and Novo Amor, and licensed songs including Radiohead, Phoebe Bridgers, Gabrielle Aplin, and much more.

Life is Strange: True Colors – First Official Gameplay [ESRB]