LifeAfter: Season 5 Will Be Launched On December 2nd

NetEase Games announced today they will be launching the fifth season to their doomsday survival mobile game, LifeAfter. The season is being called Power of Mutation, and will be released across the globe on Decmber 2nd, 2022. This particular event will have a new crisis to deal with in the form of a giant "sky eye" that has opened up above the sea. This new threat is causing mutations around the world, and the mysterious Ark City has now appeared on the sea. Have fun with all that! To mark the occasion, the team worked with composer Akira Yamaoka, best known for his work on the Silent Hill series, to create the theme music for the season. We got details and the trailer below for you to check out before it launches this Friday.

"Above the Doomsday World sea, a giant eye opens up the sky, whose signal points to an unknown Source. A new crisis dawns on Survivors! Mutated Infected appear in the game for the first time. Under the influence of Source, they can equip themselves with items around them and become stronger. Players are tasked to investigate the mutations and collect intelligence from the mysterious signal, and they find a strange kind of black crystal. These anomalies herald a new storm. Ark City, an isolated city of mystery discovered in the remote sea, is shrouded by heavy fog, turbulence and cloud-wall which leaves it hidden from the outside world. This mega city of steel actually runs on the power of Source. Its inner parts suffer from severe infected erosion as a cost of harnessing that power. What other secrets is Ark City hiding?"

"To celebrate the launch of Season 5, LifeAfter worked with famous composer Akira Yamaoka (known for composing the music in the Silent Hill series) and created the theme song for Power of Mutation. How the new story develops in Season 5, where the people of Ark City utilize the Power of Mutation while fighting the Source crisis, has really impressed Mr. Yamaoka. The very setting of power and threat coming from the same source has provided inspiration for the creation of the theme song. The special interview of LifeAfter X Akira Yamaoka has been released on the LifeAfter official page, and a special MV will be made public on December 1st."