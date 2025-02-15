Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged:

Lilac 0 Confirms Release Date With Steam Next Fest Demo

Lilac 0 has been confirmed for release next month while the team revealed that they will have a demo available for Steam Next Fest

Article Summary Lilac 0 releases March 4, 2025; enjoy a demo at Steam Next Fest starting February 24.

Play as a cyberized samurai battling Nidhogg in a SNES-style shoot 'em up.

With five dynamic levels, embrace retro mechanics and stunning pixel art style.

Chiptune metal soundtrack and a unique dash mechanic add to the vibrant gameplay.

Indie game developer Victor Pouderoux and publisher Digerati have confirmed the release date for Lilac 0 along with a free demo. In case you haven't seen this one yet, the game is a shoot 'em up title in which you play a cyberized samurai who must fight off a world-eating entity across five frantic levels, using your sword and an array of abilities. All of which has been made in an art style reminiscent of SNES titles of the past. The team revealed the game will have a free demo during Steam Next Fest from February 24 until March 3, with the full release taking place on March 4, 2025. We have more details for you below and the latest trailer above as we'll see the demo come out in a couple of weeks.

Lilac 0

Lilac 0 has a distinct, retro arcade feel that combines refined mechanics, challenging gameplay, stunning pixel art, and an industrial chiptune soundtrack. Unusually for a shmup, the game features a 'dash' move which, in addition to making the player momentarily invulnerable, is the only way to defeat certain enemies. Dash is also used to execute an 'overkill': a special, score-boosting attack that slices its target into pieces. The machine world of Molybdion has fallen into disarray. As Nidhogg eats the root of the planet, unending wars rage on the surface, and machines fight endlessly in the sky above. Slice your way through hordes of metallic foes in five frantic levels, defeat fearsome bosses, and dodge countless bullets in this vintage vertical shoot 'em up.

Five increasingly complex levels

Two playable characters for different playstyles

Three difficulty levels for broader accessibility

Eight different color pallets to choose from

Overkill enemies to gain more score

Chiptune metal soundtrack by Withered Media

Vintage pixel art and CRT style evocative of the arcade era

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!