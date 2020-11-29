Lilith Games Announces Farlight 84 Will Be Coming To PC

Lilith Games revealed a brand new title on the way as players will soon have a futuristic battle royale game in Farlight 84. Set in a post-apocalyptic future, the game will be a first-person shooter at heart with gameplay that will blend MOBA, crafting, and vehicles into the battle royale format. YOu'll be given a huge roster of playable heroes to choose from who each have their own distinct playstyles and abilities, making the game far more about strategy than just about survival tactics. The game will head into Early Access sometime in early 2021, and will be published by Miracle Games on PC, iOS, and Android. We have more info here along with the trailer.

Farlight 84 also offers players incredible new ways to establish their individuality. As well as being able to personalise and upgrade their weapons and equipment, victorious players will be able to earn post-match building materials. These resources can be used by players to construct 'refuges' to hang out with friends between matches. At launch, Farlight 84 players will be able to choose from a diverse roster of characters, each with their unique skills, abilities and play styles. Players will also be able to wield some funky weapons from the game's "Big Four" weapon manufacturers, with each one packing a special surprise punch. Farlight 84 promises to deliver a thrilling mix of fast-paced and tactical gameplay with an emphasis on quirky modes of transportation. Players will be able to enter the heat of battle by being blasted from a cannon before making their way around using multi-legged vehicles, jetpacks and bouncing boards. When using these machines, players will also have to consider the game's unique 'energy system'. This mechanic adds an additional layer of strategy as survivors are forced to prioritise where they expend vital energy when using the game's vast array of vehicles, weapons and shields.