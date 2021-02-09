Little Nightmares 2 Receives A Proper Launch Trailer

Before Bandai Namco releases Little Nightmares 2 on February 11th, the company has released a proper launch trailer for the game. The trailer gives you one final look at how the game will play out as we see a bunch of new spooky monsters looking for you as you solve puzzles and evade traps in the sneakiest ways possible. Every bit of this looks amazing and we look forward to reviewing it for you. But in the meantime, enjoy the trailer!

Little Nightmares 2 is a suspense-adventure game in which you play as Mono, a young boy trapped in a world that has been distorted by a mysterious transmission from a distant signal tower. With Six, the girl in a yellow raincoat, Mono sets out to discover the dark secrets of The Signal Tower and save Six from her terrible fate; but their journey will not be easy as Mono and Six will face an array of new threats from the terrible residents of this world. Will you dare face this collection of new, little nightmares?

A host of brand-new residents lie in wait to haunt your steps and disturb your sleep. Outsmart the sadistic teacher, survive the bloodthirsty hunter and fl ee from many more terrifying characters, as Mono and Six journey through this world together. Escape a world that's rotten from the inside. Your journey will take you from creepy woodlands to sinister schools on your way to the dreadful Signal Tower. Find the source of the evil that spreads through the TV screens of the world. Six is fading from this world and her only hope is to journey with Mono to fi nd what has affl icted her from the Signal Tower. In this world of unknown terrors, you are her only beacon of hope. Can you gather up the courage to fend off your tormenters, and work with Six to make sense of The Signal Tower?