Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Iconik, Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes

Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes Announced For April Release

Little Nightmares heads into vitural reality this Spring as Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes has been announced for multiple platforms

Article Summary Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes launches in April for PSVR2, Meta Quest, and SteamVR platforms.

Step into the eerie world of Little Nightmares in first-person VR as Dark Six on a haunting journey to escape.

Solve chilling puzzles, avoid monstrous foes, and unravel mysteries tied to Six's lost identity and the Transmission.

Explore unsettling, atmospheric environments where every sound and shadow immerse you deeper into nightmare.

Bandai Namco has teamed with VR developer Iconik to create a new kind of experience with Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes. This is a new dark, atmospheric adventure‑puzzle title in which you take on the role of Dark Six, an unknown figure that must find her way out of a disjointed, disturbing world. Much like other titles in the series, you'll roam around solving puzzles and avoiding hulking figures who wish to do you harm, as you attempt to find a way out and become whole again. We have more details and a trailer here, as the game will arrive for PSVR2, Meta Quest, and SteamVR on April 23, 2026.

Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes

Dark Six is on a haunting journey to recover what was lost, herself. Only by reuniting with her other self can she escape a monstrous fate. For the first time, experience the disturbing universe of Little Nightmares in first person, through your own eyes, in VR. Every sight, sound and shadow becomes part of your reality, drawing you deeper into a twisted world where nightmare and truth blur. Each interaction with your surroundings reveals intricate puzzles, hidden paths, and secrets buried in darkness.

Enter a twisted world where your fragility as a child collides with the grotesque scale of your surroundings. Every corridor, every room, and every object feels slightly wrong, drawing you further into a reality that resists logic and comfort. Danger is constantly lurking in the darkness. You're surrounded by an unease that never loosens its grip and every step forward feels perilous. Beyond the fear lies mystery. Your journey is not only about survival but about rediscovery, a search to reunite with the part of yourself that has been lost. Strange new locations and terrifying foes await, yet fragments of familiarity emerge, hinting at deeper truths. As you uncover clues tied to Six's story and the enigmatic Transmission, questions of identity and belonging rise to the surface.

Why are you here? What is your purpose in this distorted world? Each puzzle solved and each secret revealed brings you closer to confronting the essence of your existence and piecing together what was broken. The disturbing environments you traverse are filled with echoes of past events, whispers of hidden connections, and signs that your journey is part of something larger. Confronting these mysteries means facing not only external threats but also the haunting reality of your own transformation…

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