Lost Ark Reveals Content Roadmap For The Next Two Months

Amazon Games has released more info this week on their upcoming plans for Lost Ark as they revealed a new roadmap for April and May. Over the next two months we're going to be getting two new advanced class fighters that you'll be able to fight with, new regions added to the game for you to explore, several general updates and bug fixes, and a new Trial Guardians raid. You can read their entire roadmap blog here, as we have more info on the two new classes on the way.

NEW MARTIAL ARTIST ADVANCED CLASS – GLAIVIER

Practicing an artistic and deadly form of martial arts, the Glaivier slices and dices her way through the battlefield, weaving together attacks with her spear and glaive. The Glaivier has two distinct skill sets which can be swapped between— Focus and Flurry— with each stance and skill set represented by one of her two weapons. The shorter spear is used to unleash a furious barrage in the Flurry stance, while the longer glaive harnesses Focus stance for gracefully lethal strikes and sweeping attacks. While certain builds may focus your attention onto one of these weapons, an effective Glaivier can maximize their potential by creating balance between the two stances, building up energy in one stance which grants an impactful stat-boost when swapping to the other. The Glaivier will join the Wardancer, Soulfist, Striker, and Scrapper as the fifth Martial Artist Advanced Class.

NEW WARRIOR ADVANCED CLASS – DESTROYER

We've talked about the cataclysmic impact that Warriors have on the battlefield in Lost Ark, but nothing embodies this better than the hammer-wielding Destroyer. Armed with a variety of skills centered around charging into the heart of the fray, their hammer attacks are so catastrophically crushing that Destroyers can bend gravity to their will— slowing, launching, pushing and pulling enemies— whatever it takes to utterly, beyond a shadow of a doubt, destroy them. The Destroyer will join the Berserker, Paladin, and Gunlancer as the fourth Warrior Advanced Class.