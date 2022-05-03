Lovecraft's Untold Stories 2 Set For Release On May 17th

1C Entertainment and LLC Blini Games revealed today that they'll be releasing Lovecraft's Untold Stories 2 for PC on May 17th, 2022. Somewhat picking up where the original one left off, the team has brought back the action RPG adventure which has been inspired by the H. P. Lovecraft mythology. This latest game blends in roguelike elements along with a dark comic graphic style to bring out the creepiness factor as you make your way through the eerie, slimy, ethereal world. You can find out more about the game below as it's available through Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store in two weeks.

Fight dozens of different enemies, monsters and terrifying bosses from the Cthulhu Mythos in this intense, challenging action RPG. Ferocious beasts in the Swamps, Asylum lunatics, City thugs and the demonic creatures from the void will test your resolve to uncover the truth!

Meet the 6 playable characters – 3 familiar faces from the series and 3 complete newcomers – each with their own weapons, gear and skills. Switch between them freely and pick the one most suited for the task at hand!

Collect hundreds of different weapons and clothing items, or craft your own – scour every last room in a level, open every single box and get rewarded with randomized drops of gear, money for trading or resources and blueprints for crafting in Lovecraft's Untold Stories 2.

Side quests are crucial – you can earn extra resources and items and get that extra bit of advantage you may need to be able to progress in the main story. Don't forget to trigger side quests every time you encounter them, you don't have to finish them right away, but keep them for when you need extra loot!

Exploit the roguelike elements – level maps are randomly generated, as are all loot drops. The game is not pure roguelike: if you die or choose to restart the level, you only lose progress in the current area. Use this to your advantage, and if you don't get the loot you wanted; try again!

Make use of Charms and Amulets! Sacred relics which grant strange new abilities. Find those that serve you the best and make your journey unique – but beware, power may come at a cost!

Sacred relics which grant strange new abilities. Find those that serve you the best and make your journey unique – but beware, power may come at a cost! Plunge into the world of darkness where every step could be your last. Balance on the brink of madness as you explore the Asylum and various other locales in the city of Arkham, Swamps, Enchanted Forest, even the Underworld and many more mind-bending locations, all in procedurally generated levels!