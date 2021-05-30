Luminous Legends Y Part Two: Pokémon GO Event Review

The Luminous Legends Y Part Two event comes to an end in Pokémon GO tomorrow. Not only does this event wrap up the Luminous Legends X & Y series, it also closes out the three-month-long Season of Legends. Did this event work as a climax for the entire season?

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

Sylveon: The main feature for this event was the release of Sylveon. The most anticipated Eeveelution debuted with two ways to obtain it: nicknaming your Eevee of choice "Kira" as a one-time trick, or making your Eevee of choice your Buddy and earning 70 Buddy Hearts. While I think making the Eevee your Best Buddy would've been smarter and more in like with Sylveon's mythology, the 70 Buddy Hearts method is a nice touch as well. Sylveon looks great in the game, and its arrival was treated like a major milestone with raids themed to its release.

Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon: Similar to Shiny Galarian Ponyta, this new Shiny Galarian variant was released as a result of the first part of the event's challenge. This made raiding fun again for two events in a row at a time when Tier One raids have been stagnant. A great addition.

Yveltal: These raids remained fun, and two weeks is the perfect timeframe for the release of a new Legendary.

XP: This focus on extra XP as a bonus for the Challenge during this and the previous event was very helpful, as many trainers are still leveling up toward Level 50.

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

Goomy: It still feels a bit stingy to remove Goomy from the event spawn pool while keeping the new Fairy-types, but hey… I get it. We're in for major rarity for this Pokémon before it gets its inevitable Community Day.

Overall

Overall, the Luminous Legends Y Part 2 event, and indeed the entire Luminous Legends X & Y series, served as the perfect climax to the Season of Legends in Pokémon GO. It hasn't been this exciting to play in a long time!