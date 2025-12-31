Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Anubis Arts, Lunars

Lunars Confirmed For Steam Early Access Launch in Mid-January

The chaotic zodiac party game Lunars has been given an Early Access launch date, as we'll see it arrive for PC via Steam in mid-January

Compete with up to eight players online or enjoy four-player local couch co-op action.

Choose from 12 personalized zodiac plushies and hundreds of customizable outfits.

Battle it out in 30+ unique mini-games across four wild, colorful adventure boards.

Indie game developer and publisher Anubis Arts confirmed the official Early Access launch date for their upcoming game, Lunars. The team revealed that the chaotic Zodiac party game will drop on January 19, 2026, giving you a chance to play a massive competitive title with all your friends as the various creatures of the calendar. With the news came a new trailer, which you can check out here.

Lunars

Gather your friends for Lunars, the zodiac party game where cute chaos meets fierce competition! Customize your characters, dive into hilarious mini-games, and outplay your friends with items and power-ups across three exciting game modes:

Classic Mode – Roll the dice in classic party board game style, competing in mini-games at the end of each turn.

– Roll the dice in classic party board game style, competing in mini-games at the end of each turn. Blitz Mode – No waiting, just non-stop action as everyone takes their turns simultaneously! Race to strategize, collect power-ups, and compete in mini-games at the end of each round for extra rewards.

– No waiting, just non-stop action as everyone takes their turns simultaneously! Race to strategize, collect power-ups, and compete in mini-games at the end of each round for extra rewards. Mini-Game Mode – Get ready for a non-stop mini-game marathon! Knocked out? Not really! Come back as a mischief-maker and shake things up for the remaining players.

Play with up to four players in couch co-op, eight online, or mix both with online couch co-op—where two groups of up to four local players can team up online for an eight-player experience! From mummy-infested deserts to a cardboard kingdom with a cranky dragon, each board is its own adventure! Play through four wildly different locations, each packed with quirky characters, unpredictable challenges, and a unique spin on the game! Brace yourself for 30+ over-the-top mini-games! Work together, battle it out, or throw strategy out the window—anything goes! And if you're knocked out? No worries! Come back as a troublemaker to keep the fun going!

Choose from 12 cuddly zodiac-themed plushies, each with its own unique personality, and dress them up with an ever-expanding library of outfits, accessories, pets, and styles. Mix, match, and express your vibe as you play with your favorite zodiac and claim the top spot! Casual fun or high-stakes competition? Lunars strikes the perfect balance between easy-to-learn gameplay and deep strategy, so everyone can jump in and enjoy!

