Madden NFL 23 Reveals Gameplay Features & Release Date

EA Sports dropped new details this morning for Madden NFL 23, including many of the new gameplay features and when it will be released. The video, which we have for you below as it debuted this morning, goes over some of the key additions to the game that are setting this one apart from its predecessors. The game is getting a major presentation upgrade, as you can see in the images below, that brings the game to life better than ever before. Especially on next-gen consoles. The game is also getting FieldSENSE, which essentially gives you greater control over every aspect of the game from picking the play to passing and running, to specialty options as you can run whatever you'd like in entirely new ways.

Finally, Face Of The Franchise will be this game's career mode as you can take it from several different positions, including Cornerback for the first time, along with Contract and Free Agency options. We have more below on these additions as the game is currently set to be released on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles on August 23rd, 2022.

Through new technology and mechanics, FieldSENSE delivers a gameplay flow with realistic outcomes on the field. FieldSENSE leverages animation branching technology to enable Hit Everything, which redefines the physical interactions during the play allowing players to fight for every inch and change the outcome of tackles – whether mid-air or on the ground. It also provides new mechanics such as 360 Cuts, giving players the ability to change direction on a dime while controlling ball-carriers, and Skill Based Passing, a new way to pass that offers players the ultimate control to place the ball exactly where they want, with the power they want. Regardless of the mode, FieldSENSE changes gameplay across Madden NFL 23, giving players the control to showcase their skills on the sticks, and to become gamechangers on the field. Coupled with a multitude of improvements to core gameplay systems that upgrade the football fundamentals like zone coverage, the pass rush, and containing mobile quarterbacks, Madden NFL 23 hits a new level of gameplay balance. Presentation across the game also gets a boost with new Player Body Types, gear and visuals rebuilt from the ground up using new NFL player full body and game day gear scans for the first time. Hundreds of new player and coach likenesses have also been scanned for launch, with more delivered all season long. Plus, new player-focused 4K touchdown cameras that recreate the latest NFL broadcasts, lead to unprecedented NFL realism.

Face of the Franchise: The League is back with a sharper focus on building a legendary NFL career across five skill positions, including cornerback for the first time, and the goal of joining the coveted Madden NFL 99 Club. FieldSENSE brings player-specific mechanics all across the game and because The League is a player-locked mode, regardless of the chosen position in Face of the Franchise, there are new mechanics to master. New additions to Franchise Mode include top player requests like all-new Free Agency and Contract enhancements, improvements to Scouting, and updates to the Hub and Trade Logic, putting players in the owner's chair to call the shots from the front office. Simplified team-building and convenient competition in Madden Ultimate Team™ allow fans to assemble the most powerful roster of current stars and legends of the NFL.