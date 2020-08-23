Magic: The Gathering: Arena Amonkhet Remastered Cards To Invest In

Greetings, players and fans of Magic: The Gathering: Arena, Wizards of the Coast's digital interface version of their hit trading card game, Magic: The Gathering! Wizards has just recently released a Historic-format-only set called Amonkhet Remastered, which features key cards from the double-set Amonkhet block and more. As it stands, we wanted to write a bit about some cards which will surely be good wildcard investments for your Historic decks in both Standard and Brawl. These cards are listed in no particular order, bear in mind. Are you ready? We sure are, so let's delve into it!

Approach of the Second Sun has been a staple of the Control archetype in all formats where it is legal for play since it came out. From Standard to Commander and everywhere in-between, people have been casting this card twice for the win consistently and quickly. It's been noted more than once that Approach combines very well with Narset's Reversal, a relatively-recent card from the War of the Spark expansion. It stands to reason that players will be using this card to win games for a good while. The only issue might be the ever-present bottleneck that is the rarity of Approach, which is Rare – unfortunately, the most-used wildcard rarity in the interface. Hopefully, Wizards of the Coast will be finding a way to make Rare wildcards easier to attain.

As Foretold had a strong showing in Standard as a veritable riff on AEther Vial, a card that had a great presence in Modern and Legacy decks alike. This card made for a very strong Control piece – if you could hold onto the card for long enough you could play basically anything. This card was a shoe-in for Amonkhet Remastered for this reason. At Mythic Rare rarity, it'll be a bit easier to get ahold of this card through wildcards, and that means As Foretold decks may make an even bigger splash than Approach decks – at the very least, they'll probably do so a bit earlier.

Although Thoughtseize was not included in the sets of Amonkhet or Hour of Devastation proper, instead being elected as an Amonkhet Invocation, Thoughtseize is a remarkably-impactful card in so many formats that Wizards of the Coast must have had the thought process of "Hey, why not?"

As such, we will see Thoughtseize in basically every Historic deck that utilizes black in most any capacity. Tinybones approves! However, as a Rare proper card in rarity, you may have some difficulty in getting ahold of Thoughtseize off the bat if you haven't been stockpiling.

The Uncommon card Abrade is remarkably strong and had a great presence in the Standard format once Hour of Devastation was released for public consumption. Some stores back in the day were buying Abrades for $3.00 USD back when it was one of the more commonly-used cards in Standard alongside Glorybringer and Hazoret the Fervent (which are both also in Amonkhet Remastered). This is an Uncommon card, for crying out loud! By comparison, Oubliette, a powerful and newly-reprinted card from Double Masters is being bought by players for $3 to $4 USD and it is practically an all-new card due to the scarcity of cards from Arabian Nights. At any rate, Abrade is a great piece of removal and merits acquisition since Uncommons are not terribly hard to get ahold of.

It's no surprise that with all of the cards listed in this article, Amonkhet Remastered is a Control-heavy set that will influence Historic quite heavily. With all of the control elements in the set, there has to be some reprieve for Green players. Fortunately, that brings us to our final mention: Prowling Serpopard. This creature keeps your other creatures uncounterable and that may make the difference for the Aggro players running it. While in Historic players have just recently received Allosaurus Shepherd, Serpopard will be essential as not only a redundancy in green decks but also for nongreen creatures. Sadly, it is a Rare, so that might pose a difficulty for those less-invested than the typical gold farmer or Mastery-grinder on Arena, but it's a good card to get a few of if possible!

Are there other cards you are looking forward to in Amonkhet Remastered? Let us know your picks in the comments below!