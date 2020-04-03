"Magic: The Gathering" Begins Spoilers For "Ikoria"

Yesterday, Wizards of the Coast began their spoiler season for Ikoria: Lair Of Behemoths, the newest set for the Magic: The Gathering trading card game. Bleeding Cool will aim to keep up with these spoilers and provide you with up-to-date highlights of this monstrously-awesome new set.

Of course, today had a large number of spoilers as well. As such, as we have done with the past two sets, we will aim to catch up on the latest Magic: The Gathering news regarding this release.

Spoilers from April 2nd

One of the biggest stories that dropped on April 2nd was the news that Wizards of the Coast was working with TOHO CO., Ltd. to create cards that used TOHO's Godzilla properties in their artwork. As such, we got a plethora of new cards to that end. Presumably barring any Human creatures, all of the major legendary creatures in this set seem to be getting this treatment, as are a few nonlegendary creatures and even a few lesser legendary creatures. Mothra's card, shown above, is one such example. Luminous Broodmoth, the card that Mothra's card is a variant of, also seems to be a way that Wizards is trying to improve white's placement in the current Standard environment. Will it work? Time will tell.

In addition to the Godzilla Series cards we saw yesterday, Wizards of the Coast also gave us a bunch of the major players in the set. We currently have no idea how many legendary creatures are in this set, but at this point, we have gotten all of the "Apex" creatures, a mythic-rare cycle of fantastical gargantuan monsters from the set (and yes, all of them are getting Godzilla Series variants as well). They all seem to have a strong ability relating to the new "Mutate" ability, and all are tricolored with types relating closely to their colors in this cycle. Obviously these types don't all match the kaiju in the Godzilla Series, but they're thematically close, for the most part.

Yesterday's news was not without a bit of controversy, however. Wizards of the Coast had to issue a statement about the unfortunately-timed naming of one of the variant cards in this set. You can read more about this issue here. These are just three examples of the awesome cards in the upcoming set. What do you think of them? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!