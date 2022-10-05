Magic: The Gathering Beta Lightning Bolt For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded copy of Lightning Bolt from the Limited Edition Beta core set for Magic: The Gathering up for auction! This card is part of a five-card cycle that also includes Healing Salve, Ancestral Recall, Dark Ritual, and Giant Growth. Prospective bidders will only have up until Wednesday, October 5th, to place a bid on this iconic Magic trading card.

This card is part of a cycle of five cards from Beta (comprised of four common cards and one rare card) that do something relating to a value of three. While Ancestral Recall is quite the sought-after outlier in the cycle, being the rare therein, each of these cards is still something special for this reason. Lightning Bolt, as you can see, is the red card in the cycle, which spans all colors in the game. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Magic: The Gathering Lightning Bolt Limited Edition (Beta) CGC Trading Card Game NM/Mint 8 (Wizards of the Coast, 1993) Common. Play this card and you'll be able triple the damage to one of your opponent's creatures. This particular card is from the Beta Edition, meaning it had a print run of a mere 3,000 copies. The card has been graded by CGC with the following sub-grades: centering (8.5), surface (8.5), corners (8), and edges (8). The artwork is done by Christopher Rush. CGC has certified 15 copies earning NM/Mint 8 grade and 14 graded higher.

If you wish to place a bid on this iconic Magic: The Gathering card, please kindly note that you will only have up until Wednesday, October 5th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!