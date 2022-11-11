Magic: The Gathering – Unboxing A Brothers' War Promo Box

Magic: The Gathering is releasing their latest set on November 18th, with prerelease events taking place this weekend. Dubbed Brothers' War, the set will put a focus on the more mechanical armies of the lands, and also a crossover with Hasbro's Transformers. The Autobots and Decepticons will make an appearance in the set, randomly inserted as double-sided cards, one in every ten booster packs. There are fifteen Transformers Magic: The Gathering cards, and five of them also have Shattered Glass variants. Recently, Wizards sent over a promo box for us to take a look at celebrating the release, so let's dive in and show what was inside.

Magic: The Gathering & Transformers A Neat Match

The promo box itself is really cool, and having no idea what was inside made it pretty exciting to open. Once I dug in, there were a few stones of some kind, a Snapcased card, and more. The lore sheet included gave me chills as I read it; you can read it below.

From there, unpacking the rest of the box was cool. As a Transformers collector, I was pumped that they included a Goldbug Shattered Glass figure, as I have been enjoying those releases quite a bit. Look for a review of that figure on BC soon. Also included was a few different Magic: The Gathering – Brothers' War boosters. including a booster box, a Burnished Banner Commander box, a booster pack, and one of the Transformers cards in a Snapcase. Also, a Transformers shirt in a size nobody receiving one of these boxes could ever fit into, but my daughter loved it. the crystal set sits in a light-up base and came with a remote to dim and change its color. Pretty neat.

Of course, the main event is the cards, however. From what I am to understand, this set is a highly anticipated one, which will include 63 classic Magic: The Gathering artifact cards with special borders, and each will also have a schematic form. I went ahead and opened the single booster that was included, and you can see the cards I got down below.

For me, the main draw is the Transformers cards, however. I was a fan of the TFCG from a few years ago, and I have a couple of friends who still play it with me. These are Mythic Rare Cards, with all fifteen in G1 style. You can find them in Set and Collector Boosters, as well as in Bundles. The included Ratchet card was a neat surprise.

then I opened my booster and to my surprise, I got my favorite Transformer, Soundwave, and on top of that, it is the Shattered Glass card.

The Shattered Glass cards are mechanically identical to the standard, G1 Transformers cards but feature new art and borders. For those who do not know, Shattered Glass flips it so that the heroic Decepticons take the fight to the evil Autobots.

Overall, I dig this set. Thank you to Wizards of the Coast for letting me check it out. I am going to have to track down all of the Transformers cards for sure. Go here mechanically identical to the standard, G1 Transformers cards to get more information on Magic: The Gathering prerelease events happening near you this weekend. The Brothers' War set will release on November 18th.