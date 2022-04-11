Magic: The Gathering Exclusive Preview For Streets Of New Capenna

Hello players, collectors, and other fans of Magic: The Gathering, Wizards of the Coast's premier trading card game! Today, we will be showcasing an official preview from Streets of New Capenna, courtesy of Wizards of the Coast. Are you ready? We sure hope so, because we know for a bona fide fact that you'll absolutely dig it!

We are happy to get right into the thick of our preview card, but it's pretty important that we give some background as to the context of the rules for the card. This is a black enchantment and likely part of the same cycle as Wiretapping. This appears evident from the rules of the card, though no confirmation is presently available at the time of writing. In our recap of the preview stream kicking off the reveal season for the set, we mentioned that Hideaway, the returning mechanic from Streets of New Capenna, seems to have been given a slight errata from its days back in Lorwyn and its inclusion on one card from the first Modern Horizons set. Rather than putting the excess cards eligible for hiding away at the bottom of the library in the same or any order, the cards are put there in random order.

This doesn't change a ton about how the mechanic functions. These cards are on the bottom of the library, so Grenzo, Dungeon Warden, or Mind Flayer, the Shadow (also known as Arvinox, the Mind Flail) can't necessarily benefit from their random placement, but they're hardly affected by anything else short of Cellar Door.

Cellar Door is the most similar card to our preview card out of what has been mentioned outside of Wiretapping, as a matter of fact: Say hello to that card, Cemetery Tampering!

Cemetery Tampering is a 3-mana self-mill engine that can fill your graveyard with a ton of ease. Being an avid player of reanimator strategies through decks like Muldrotha, the Gravetide, Meren of Clan Nel Toth, and, of course, Chainer, Dementia Master, I feel like it was providence to have this as our preview card – it slots right in!

For those of you wondering how this card works best, consider the following: When this card comes in, you select the best spell out of the top five cards of your library, and exile it to be played later. Every one of your upkeeps after that, you are taking three more cards and milling them. That is eight cards that you've already seen and put out of sight and out of mind… for now. Remember that you're playing a black deck, either in part or solely, so reanimation is in your capabilities if you've crafted the deck accordingly.

Now, my advice is probably best in a Commander capacity, since that is the format I'm most well-versed in (specifically casual Commander, though I admit I've dabbled a bit in cEDH). As such, I'd be remiss to neglect that format in my analysis. If you're running Bolas's Citadel and/or Sensei's Divining Top, both fantastic cards in their own right and even better together, you'll be able to inform yourself much better as to when to self-mill with Cemetery Tampering. And when it's finally time to reveal your hidden card, you'll be in a better spot for the reanimation of great creatures or other cards. Ideal hideaway targets include Rise of the Dark Realms, Revel in Riches, Sorin Markov, or In Garruk's Wake (if you're in a pinch), among many others. And that's if you're playing Cemetery Tampering in a dedicated monoblack deck, artifacts notwithstanding! Bear in mind that with more colors, the options you have available to you increase dramatically.

Thank you again to Wizards of the Coast for the preview card! And to our readers: what do you think about Cemetery Tampering? Is this card a new staple for black reanimator decks? Let us know your opinions in the comments below!