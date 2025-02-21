Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: Avatar The Last Airbender, Edge of Eternities, MagicCon, Tarkir: Dragonstorm

Magic: The Gathering Reveals Avatar: The Last Airbender at MagicCon

During MagicCon Chicago this evening, Wizards of the Coast made several Magic: The Gathering reveals, including Avatar: The Last Airbender

Wizards of the Coast are in Chicago this weekend for MagicCon, where they revealed details for multiple Magic: The Gathering sets, including a new major crossover in their Beyond Worlds sets. During a special preview panel, which you can watch the full hour-long video above, several members from the MTG team showed off the first look at Tarkir: Dragonstorm, arriving this April, gave a special preview for the Edge of Eternities set coming out in August, and then the world-premiere teaser for the new Avatar: The Last Airbender set coming this November. Plus more details of the Final Fantasy set arriving in June. We have more notes from the team below.

Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender

Bend the battlefield with Magic cards from Avatar: The Last Airbender! Master the elements and join your favorite characters for new adventures, iconic art, and an elemental showdown like never before. This Standard-legal set based entirely on Nickelodeon's original Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series will be available on November 21.

Tarkir: Dragonstorm

The plane of Tarkir is now bigger and bolder than ever, filled with cinematic martial arts action, dynamic clan gameplay, and powerful new dragons that add lasting firepower to players' Magic: The Gathering collections. Tarkir: Dragonstorm follows from the events of Dragons of Tarkir where people were subjugated under the oppressive rule of the dragonlords. Over time, unrest grew, and the people rebelled against dragonlords, taking up the banners of the old clans. In a bid to end the conflict, the leaders of the rebellion uncovered a powerful ritual, one that would summon a force strong enough to defeat the dragonlords once and for all. With five distinct clans to choose from, players will confront these terrifying dragonstorms and battle for survival and power. Tarkir: Dragonstorm will launch on April 11.

Edge of Eternities

Magic: The Gathering players will soon venture to the Edge of Eternities, Magic: The Gathering's take on an adventure-filled science-fantasy space opera. Players will discover new space-fantasy-themed cards and mechanics, spacecraft Commanders, and stunning new collectibles while they explore the Edge, where vast interstellar powers marshal great forces as they attempt to command the stars. Players will find magic among these stars as they chart a course through the Sothera system to explore distant planets, wield dazzling magic, and wage war with alien factions. Edge of Eternities will launch on August 1.

