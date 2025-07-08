Posted in: Card Games, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: Edge of Eternities

Magic: The Gathering Reveals More About Edge of Eternities Set

Magic: The Gathering released new info and cards this morning for the next expansion set, as Edge of Eternities arrives this August

Article Summary Edge of Eternities introduces Spacecraft, Planets, and new station mechanics for Magic: The Gathering.

Legendary Vehicles and Spacecraft with power and toughness can now serve as commanders in Commander decks.

New warp and void abilities offer fresh play strategies, with warp enabling alternate casting and exile tricks.

Lander tokens join the game as a new artifact token type to help players ramp and manage their mana base.

Wizards of the Coast has released new details, as well as a plethora of cards, for their upcoming expansion set Edge of Eternities, which will be arriving next month. The crux of this set is to bring more of an atherial danger to the game, as you'll see cards that feel like you're playing among the stars. For those of you who love sci-fi, this will be the set for you to collect. We have a ton of images for you below, as well as a guide to all of the new additions and mechanics in this set from MTG's Principal Editor, Matt Tabak, as the set is due to arrive on August 1, 2025.

Magic: The Gathering – Edge of Eternities

From time immemorial, beings on this world and countless others looked skyward and saw only one thing: possibility. Beyond the known Multiverse lies wonder, adventure, and even more magic than you could imagine. Edge of Eternities takes us to the Sothera system, with worlds to explore and treasures to uncover. It's our first foray into space! This is going to be an experience like no other, and to prepare you, we have a rundown of all the new mechanics that await.

Spacecraft & Station

You don't need a Planeswalker's spark to explore the mysteries of space, but unless your respiratory system has advanced in an unusual way and you can walk really fast, you do need a ship. Spacecraft is a new artifact subtype. Spacecrafts represent the various warships, freighters, cruisers, and other space-worthy vessels that you'll use to get around out here. Welcome aboard, Captain. Each Spacecraft starts out as an artifact, but most can become artifact creatures with the help of some intrepid explorers. But a ship without a crew just kind of sits there, so you'll want to get folks to their stations. To do that, you'll need the new station ability.

Station is an activated ability that can be activated only as a sorcery, meaning during your main phase when the stack is empty. To activate the station ability, tap an untapped creature you control other than the Spacecraft itself (which will soon become a creature, as you'll see). This can be any other untapped creature you control, including one that came under your control this turn. As that ability resolves, put a number of charge counters equal to the creature's power on the Spacecraft.

Once the Spacecraft has a number of charge counters on it equal to or greater than the number indicated in the circle on the left side of its text box, it becomes a creature with the power and toughness indicated on the right side. It also has any abilities found in the lower striation of the text box. For example, if Wurmwall Sweeper has three charge counters on it, it's not a creature and it doesn't have flying. Once it gets its fourth charge counter, it becomes a 2/2 artifact creature with flying. Not all Spacecraft become creatures once they reach the indicated number of charge counters. If there is no power and toughness indicated, it simply means the Spacecraft will have the abilities listed in that part of the text box, but it won't become an artifact creature.

Spacecraft, Vehicles, & Commander

We interrupt this mechanics article for an important space bulletin. Okay, it's really just an update to the Commander rules. Starting with Edge of Eternities, legendary Vehicles and legendary Spacecraft with a printed power and toughness are eligible to be your deck's commander. Nothing is changing regarding color identity, so if you choose a colorless Vehicle or Spacecraft as your commander, you'll still need to build your deck accordingly, but you now have some more hardware as deck-building options. Happy deck building!

Planet

Planet is a new nonbasic land type. Planet doesn't have any rules or functionality tied to it, but the Planets we encounter here all happen to have station, so let's see one! Just like a Spacecraft that doesn't become an artifact creature, these Planets don't become creatures. However, once you've activated Uthros's station ability enough to get twelve or more charge counters onto it, it will have its final ability.

Warp

The miracle of space travel is made possible because, well, those are some big words. Let's just say we figured out how to travel incredible distances faster than expected. Warp is a new ability that lets cards travel to the battlefield faster than expected. Warp represents an alternative cost. If you cast a card with warp from your hand, you may choose to pay its warp cost rather than its mana cost. If you do, you'll exile the permanent it becomes at the beginning of the next end step. It then becomes a "warped card," perhaps with sound effects. Whoosh! Once the card is exiled, you can cast it from exile on a later turn.

Warp is mostly found on creatures, but it can appear on any permanent card. Because permanents with warp are only around for a short while—at least the first time—they'll usually have abilities that will make their brief appearance useful. Those might be enters abilities like the one Starfield Shepherd has. They might be[nbsp] well, other things. You're pretty bright. I mean, you made it to space! You'll figure it out.

Because warp is only usable from your hand, you won't be able to pay the warp cost again when you cast the card from exile. Some cards care about whether a spell "was warped this turn." This means that a spell was cast by paying its warp cost. It doesn't matter whether that spell resolved or not, and it doesn't matter who cast that spell. Remember that a spell's mana value is determined only by its mana cost, so even if you cast Starfield Shepherd for its warp cost, its mana value remains 5.

Void

There's a lot of space out in space, and sometimes it's not where you're headed, it's what you've left behind. Void abilities improve what cards do if a nonland permanent left the battlefield this turn or if a spell was warped this turn. Void abilities can take many forms. On instants and sorceries, void may provide an alternative effect, indicated by the word "instead." Void may also provide an additional effect, adding to what the spell normally does rather than replacing it. Permanents can also have void abilities. In most cases, these are triggered abilities that trigger only if the void condition is met. That is, the ability triggers only if a nonland permanent has left the battlefield that turn or if a spell was warped that turn. It doesn't matter who controlled the nonland permanent or who cast the spell, and it doesn't matter what happened to that spell after it was cast.

Lander Tokens

Encountering new planets is sometimes tricky. Are there hostile residents? A place to park? Is there air? You don't know! But once you're ready to make planetfall, a trusty Lander will help you get the lay of the land in no time. A Lander token is a new predefined token type, joining Treasure, Food, and a few others. A Lander token is a colorless artifact token with "{2}, {T}: Sacrifice this token: Search your library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle." All kinds of cards will have you creating Lander tokens, and each one helps you keep your mana flowing.

