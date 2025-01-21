Posted in: Card Games, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: Aetherdrift

Magic: The Gathering Reveals New Aetherdrift Set Coming in February

Magic: The Gathering revealed the cards and finer details for the next major expansion, as Aetherdrift arrives this February

Article Summary Explore thrilling Death Race action with Magic: The Gathering's Aetherdrift set launching February 14, 2025.

New Speed mechanic and "start your engines!" ability add dynamic race-paced gameplay.

Vehicles and Mounts return, with epic saddle and crew abilities for strategic racing synergy.

Classic cycling mechanic is back, keeping your deck revved and ready for any situation.

Wizards of the Coast revealed more details about the next major expansion set coming to Magic: The Gathering next month, as we have a better idea of what Aetherdrift will be. This is essentially a racing deck, as they have brought back some old mechanics to give players the experience of having a Death Race with MTG characters playing the role of Hanna-Barbera Wacky Races teams. We have notes from the team below, along with a ton of cards to show off from the main set, alternative art, commander decks, and more. Enjoy checking it all out as the expansion will be released on February 14, 2025.

Magic The Gathering: Aetherdrift

Pop quiz, hotshots. Which new mechanic is the most bussin'? It's speed: a new trait that players can have, along with its related mechanic, start your engines! (exclamation point and all). Start your engines! is a new keyword ability that gets things rolling. Streaking Oilgorger serves as the pace car for this section. The first time in a game you control a permanent with start your engines!, your speed becomes 1. This happens immediately, so no one can respond and try to remove the permanent before you pick up speed. Once your speed is 1 or greater, you can trigger an ability to increase your speed. That ability is "Whenever one or more opponents lose life during your turn, if your speed is less than 4, increase your speed by 1. This ability triggers only once each turn." This ability isn't tied to any permanent. For the rest of the game, it can be triggered as long as your speed is less than 4, no matter what permanents you control.

You are bound by some rules and regs, though. Once your speed is 4, you've achieved "max speed," and your speed can't go any higher. Some cards, like Streaking Oilgorger, have abilities that care if you have max speed. These abilities are noted with "Max speed — [Ability]." That means that as long as you have max speed, meaning your speed is 4, the permanent has the stated ability. However, you don't always need max speed to benefit from cards that care about speed. Plenty of cards will reference your current speed and reward you based on that number as well. If you haven't started your engines and don't have speed yet, that number is 0.

Exhaust

Winning is everything, and sometimes you have to—have we used "pedal to the metal" yet? No? That's surprising, but sure—put the pedal to the metal! Exhaust abilities are activated abilities that can give you a potent punch, but only once. Exhaust abilities can have all sorts of effects. Not all of them involve +1/+1 counters, and a few of them aren't even on creatures! They usually have an easy way to remember that they've been activated, though, whether that's putting a counter on the permanent with the ability or creating a tricked-out token. If a permanent with an exhaust ability that's already been activated leaves the battlefield and then returns, it's a new object with a new instance of its exhaust ability. That exhaust ability can be activated.

Vehicles

Aetherdrift is a set that features the greatest multiplanar race ever conceived, so yes, we got Vehicles. Vehicle is a returning artifact subtype that pops up in most Magic sets these days, but if this is your first time behind the wheel, stick, or navigational array, here's a quick rundown.

Each Vehicle begins as simply an artifact. That is, a tantalizingly drivable artifact. Most Vehicles have the crew ability, which turns it into an artifact creature until end of turn. To activate a crew ability, you tap a number of other untapped creatures you control with total power greater than or equal to the number after crew. The crew ability doesn't use the symbol, so you can tap an untapped creature you control that just came under your control to crew a Vehicle. While a Vehicle can't be used to crew itself, a Vehicle that's a creature can be tapped to crew another Vehicle.

As Midnight Mangler so capably demonstrates, sometimes Vehicles have non-crew abilities that turn them into creatures as well. In all cases, if an ability turns a Vehicle into a creature and doesn't specify a power and toughness, use the power and toughness printed on the Vehicle. If the animating effect specifies a different power and toughness, use that one. It'll overwrite whatever's printed on the Vehicle.

Mounts and Saddle

If you can ride it, it can probably win, right? Maybe? Hopefully? Mounts are a returning creature type. Creature types don't have any specific rules associated with them, but Mounts are where you're most likely to find the returning ability saddle. As with Vehicles and crew, there's no mechanical connection between a Mount and its saddle ability. If a Mount with saddle becomes some other creature type, it will still have saddle, and non-Mounts can gain saddle if you can find a way to do it.

Saddle is an activated ability that can be activated only as a sorcery, meaning during your main phases while the stack is empty. To activate a saddle ability, tap untapped creatures you control (other than the Mount itself) with total power greater than or equal to the number after saddle. When that ability resolves, the creature becomes saddled until end of turn. What that means exactly varies from creature to creature. Many Mounts have a triggered ability that triggers whenever it attacks while saddled. Some creatures are a little better suited to the racing life than others. Look for Pilot creatures throughout the set that can crew Vehicles and saddle Mounts as if their power were 2 greater. Under their steady hands, your Vehicles and Mounts will be hitting the road before your opponents are out of the garage.

Cycling

Our final returning mechanic is cycling. It's a little engine of a mechanic that keeps the cards flowing. If a card with cycling is in your hand, you can pay that card's cycling cost and discard it to draw a card. Cycling is great on situational cards like Lightshield Parry that have situationally useful effects, but if the right situation doesn't come up—say you need a creature and not a combat trick—you can dig for the card you need. Additionally, some cards have abilities that trigger when you cycle them, or when you discard other cards, so keep those cards flowing! No one wins a race when they're out of gas.

