Magic: The Gathering Showcase 2021 Is Streaming On August 24th

Wizards of the Coast has been cooking up a lot of content revolving around their premier trading card game Magic: The Gathering. Be it the tease of a Stranger Things crossover or their major set crossover with Dungeons & Dragons, another intellectual property of Wizards of the Coast, it seems that they are preparing for something major.

Perhaps to prime us for what's to come in the coming year (or years!), Wizards has announced that there will be a major set of announcements on August 24th of this year. Dubbed "Magic Showcase 2021", this announcement will inform players as to what we should hope and expect to see in 2022.

At this time, we don't have much more than the announcement to give us perspective on the streaming event, but we do know that it will feature on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook on August 24th at 8:00 AM Pacific Time (or 10:00 AM Central Time or 11: AM Eastern). According to the announcement made by Wizards of the Coast:

Magic Showcase 2021 goes beyond the playmat, delivering first looks at tabletop and digital gaming in 2022, exciting entertainment and consumer product releases, new partnerships, and reveals you won't find anywhere else. This event is more than just product lists—this is the future of Magic: The Gathering. The show will go live on 24th August 2021 at 8:00 AM PT/ 4:00 PM BST / 5:00 PM CET on Magic's Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook channels. Subtitles will be available in languages including: FR, IT, DE, SP, PT, JP, CS, CT, RU, KO.Please join us in celebrating all of the exciting updates and news to come!

As mentioned above, the stream will have subtitles in various languages for ease of understanding by people whose primary languages don't include English, so this should be a pretty prolific announcement set. Extrapolating what was stated in the first paragraph, it's almost a given that we will learn more about Universes Beyond, the crossover-type cards that we are assured will happen in 2022. We will also most likely see various set names, set symbols, and logos for upcoming expansion sets for conventional Magic: The Gathering.

What do you think about this announcement? Will Wizards of the Coast shock us with a Spongebob Squarepants set? Or will we be floored by the inclusion of a return to Lorwyn or Kamigawa? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!