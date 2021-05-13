Magic: The Gathering Transitioning Out Their Esports Program

Wizards of the Coast announced today, May 13th, that they will be sunsetting the current paradigm of their professional play system for Magic: The Gathering beginning next League season. The Magic Pro League will end and we are left with no details on the 2022-2023 season of play.

With this in mind, players in the Magic Pro League will be competing this League season for the World Championships. This will be the end of the League season, as it always is, but this spells the end of the Magic Pro League as it exists in its current form.

According to the announcement made on magic.gg, Wizards of the Coast's esports site for Magic: The Gathering, MagicFest-adjacent events will be made the new norm for higher-level play. This sort of venue series will bring the game back to a somewhat more casual base and create more accessibility for these players.

From the announcement:

In-person play is a unique strength for Magic, and we need to lean into that. That means local tournaments, large regional tournaments, and high-level in-person events.

What does this mean for the professional Magic players? Well, the answer is as of yet quite unclear. It is likely that Wizards of the Coast will not be eschewing them completely after the next World Championship event, but obviously, we cannot be sure of the future. And what about the use of professional competitive tours as a recruitment tool for their company? We know that many pro players have been onboarded by Wizards for their research and development teams, but with the pro circuit ending, for the time being, there may need to be another way for Wizards to find suitable employees. Nevertheless, we are left wondering what the future brings for competitive Magic: The Gathering play.

