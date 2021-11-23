Magic: The Gathering Unhinged Booster Box For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that primarily deals in auctions and auction lots pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other such items of a collectible nature, has put a booster box of Unhinged, a silver-bordered set from Magic: The Gathering, up for auction! This set was best known for its crudely humor, use of fractions, and above all, its gorgeous basic land cycle by artist John Avon. Prospective bidders will have until Tuesday, November 23rd, to place a bid on this silly yet valuable booster box.

Unhinged has a glut of cards that are very popular among fans of silver-bordered Magic cards, including Mox Lotus, Super Secret Tech, and Gleemax. In addition, various cards use strange, manual-dexterity cards and cards which require the players to be quicker on the uptake for certain somatic or verbal cues (e.g., flicking one's cards in hand or saying a certain phrase) through the "Gotcha" mechanic. Beyond this, the set has a number of roundabout references to the anatomical posterior through Donkey creatures and other such references. 2004 was truly a special time for the game.

Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Featured here is a sealed booster box from the Unhinged set from Magic: The Gathering. This set a non-tournament legal set with cards filled with humor and parody, it follows in the footsteps of the Unglued set. The box contains 36 booster packs, each with 15 cards for a total of 540 cards! The corners are slightly blunted, and the top flap is pushed down. The wrapping is intact. The overall condition is Excellent.

If you wish to bid on this exceptionally silly booster box from Magic: The Gathering, please kindly remember that you will have until Tuesday, November 23rd, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!