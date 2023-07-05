Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ice Beam, Make Way, Secret Mode

Make Way Announced For 2023 Release On PC & Consoles

Get ready to build your own insane tracks and then race against friends to win on them, as Make Way will be out later this year.

Indie game publisher Secret Mode and developer Ice Beam announced their new game Make Way will be coming to PC and all three major consoles this year. The game will have up to four players designing a course together as you'll choose what pieces you wish to add to the ever-changing design and then race each other to the finish line. But beware, players can choose to add areas that come with their own issues you'll need to navigate that they are aware of and you may not be. No official date has been stamped on it, but you can enjoy the latest trailer down at the bottom.

"Make Way is classic, top-down, multiplayer racing shifted up multiple gears. Grab track pieces from a pick-n-mix menu and snap them together to build your first course. Dodge hazards, unleash weaponry, and avoid falling off the edge in a chaotic rush to the finish line, then bolt on new track pieces for the next round. Scrap across ever-growing courses with increasingly perilous features until a winner is crowned before starting over with a brand-new course."

Build Your Course: Work together—or against one another—to quickly build tracks using a range of ridiculous pieces, including loops, seesaws, corkscrews, and even train crossings. Then add obstacles and power-ups. Ruin your friends' race with a well-placed barrier, or jettison them off the side of a curve with a crafty boost-pad.

Work together—or against one another—to quickly build tracks using a range of ridiculous pieces, including loops, seesaws, corkscrews, and even train crossings. Then add obstacles and power-ups. Ruin your friends' race with a well-placed barrier, or jettison them off the side of a curve with a crafty boost-pad. Blow Up The Competition: Four racers jostle and shunt to cross checkpoints and reach the finish line. Obliterate opponents with a range of wacky weapons, including goo cannons and Tesla coils, but beware: each checkpoint acts as a respawn point, and revenge is a dish best served via a giant mallet or rooftop-mounted shotgun…

Four racers jostle and shunt to cross checkpoints and reach the finish line. Obliterate opponents with a range of wacky weapons, including goo cannons and Tesla coils, but beware: each checkpoint acts as a respawn point, and revenge is a dish best served via a giant mallet or rooftop-mounted shotgun… Keep On Truckin': The finish line isn't the finish! Add new track pieces after each round to create monstrously large courses, and score bonus points with your performance to take home the trophy.

The finish line isn't the finish! Add new track pieces after each round to create monstrously large courses, and score bonus points with your performance to take home the trophy. Add To Your Collection: Unlock new track pieces and hazards for more dangerous course designs. Add new vehicles to your garage to romp to victory in style.

