Malifaux: Wyrd Games Reveals A New Title For Asami Tanaka

In Malifaux, the objective-based tabletop skirmish wargame by Wyrd Games, Master models have been receiving new titles, which in essence means that they get a new miniature sculpt and a new set of abilities on their base cards. Recently we've seen this hold true for both Sonnia Criid and Kirai Ankoku, the Masters in Malifaux who happen to also be leading the two Company sets from the upcoming starter kit for Wyrd's other wargame, The Other Side. On Wednesday, Wyrd revealed the third Master to receive this new title treatment: Asami Tanaka, the Oni-keyworded Master from the Ten Thunders faction!

Asami Tanaka, Takusen, will be a strong Master without her original focus on summoning Oni. Takusen roughly translates to two things, according to a rudimentary search: husband, and medium. We are unsure of if the term therefore holds a double meaning to it, which would be an incredibly clever idea from Wyrd's creative team, but it doesn't seem too far-fetched to assume that Wyrd is referring to the latter term with the word in Japanese.

As a medium, Asami Tanaka, Takusen gets a new array of abilities that have to do with better maintenance of her Oni underlings. Normally, they tend to poof away when their Flicker Tokens go too wild, so the original summoner version of Asami normally has a bit of a tough time keeping them in play. Although this is mitigated by her re-summoning of them, usually that means that the typical summoner's hands are tied doing just that for the majority of the time (just look at English Ivan, whose summoning revolves around combat, but because of this, that's all he's typically doing in a given game). Asami, whose Oni go away quite quickly if their Flicker Tokens are not carefully kept up with, is likely to suffer from this more than other summoners. So, this new title for Asami means that she will be more free to allocate her activation economy in a more wholly balanced way.

Are you excited about Malifaux's new titles for Masters? Which Master or faction are you hoping will receive the next title treatment by Wyrd Games? Let us know what you think in the comments below!