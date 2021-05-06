Wyrd Miniatures Teases Kirai's Alternate Title For Malifaux

Hey there Wyrdos, or anyone else interested or invested in the goings-on at Wyrd Miniatures, the tabletop game company based in Marietta, Georgia responsible for Malifaux! Wyrd has revealed the other half of the starter box for The Other Side, Wyrd's full-scope wargame, and it comes with a Master in Malifaux with an alternate title!

Those who have played the Malifaux's third edition (or any earlier iteration of the game) likely know of Kirai Ankoku, a spirit summoner in the Resurrectionists faction. In The Other Side, however, Kirai shows up as a member of the Court of Two, a syndicate faction that represents the world across the breach that gives the former game its name.

Judging by earlier art for other models in the Court of Two syndicate, the mask that Kirai is holding is a running theme in all of the minis, and that's a super way to tie a faction's theme together visually. We can't wait to paint these up (after we finish our Cult of the Burning Man models, that is)!

However, The Other Side is not the only game to gain something out of its starter box. Malifaux will also benefit from this box by way of Kirai getting a Master title treatment. This Kirai will have a far different kind of role in this game than her normal model would.

Kirai is still a summoner, but as that ability is on the front of her card it saves her actions for more relevant use, and makes her summoning a bit more incidental. She seems quite good, like Sonnia Criid's new title, reported on just last week. Are you interested in any of Wyrd's games? Let us know in the comments below!