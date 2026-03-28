Posted in: Fatal Fury, Games, SNK, Video Games | Tagged: anime, Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves, Fist Of The North Star, Kenshiro, manga, SNK

Manga Character Kenshiro To Join Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves announced a new special character coming this Summer, as Kenshiro from Fist of the North Star was revealed

SNK has announced that a new special character will join Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, as Kenshiro from Fist of the North Star will be added to the roster. A unique choice as its one of the few times we've seen a manga/anime character come to a fighting game, but he will be added in all of his glory this June as the last character for Season Pass 2. (And they still haven't revealed who's coming in May!) You can check out the teaser trailer here as we wait for more details.

Kenshiro from Fist of the North Star Joins Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves features a unique art style that stimulates the senses, new and familiar characters in the fray, an innovative REV system that supercharges the excitement, and a host of other battle systems even more robust than before.

All-new REV System Shifts the Fight into Top Gear: The REV System, a toolset making its Fatal Fury debut, offers unique offensive options from when the battle begins. Players can use REV Arts, REV Accel, REV Blows (while S.P.G. is active), and more until you hit your limit and the REV Meter overheats. Balance your heat level and keep the pressure on your opponent to fight at full throttle!

The REV System, a toolset making its Fatal Fury debut, offers unique offensive options from when the battle begins. Players can use REV Arts, REV Accel, REV Blows (while S.P.G. is active), and more until you hit your limit and the REV Meter overheats. Balance your heat level and keep the pressure on your opponent to fight at full throttle! Classic Battle Systems Evolved: Many classic Fatal Fury battle systems are back in full force, including Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, and Feints. These systems return to the fold after more than 25 years and have evolved for the modern day. Buckle up for red-hot action and competitive fights to the finish!

Many classic Fatal Fury battle systems are back in full force, including Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, and Feints. These systems return to the fold after more than 25 years and have evolved for the modern day. Buckle up for red-hot action and competitive fights to the finish! Experience-Tailored Control Schemes: Players can choose from two control schemes: Arcade Style is based on precise, technical inputs, while Smart Style lets you perform flashy special moves and combos using directional inputs and single button presses. From fighting game newcomers to seasoned veterans, everyone will be tricked out with the right controls—tailored specifically to your level.

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