MapleStory Celebrates 18th Anniversary With New Events
Nexon has a slew of events and activities they have launched into MapleStory this week as they celebrate the game's 18th Anniversary.
Nexon is holding a special anniversary event in MapleStory this month as the game is celebrating its 18th Anniversary in style. The team have decided to commemorate the milestone with an anniversary party that will have multiple in-game celebrations, complete with cake and prizes for the taking! Pat of which will involve following the growth of twin tree spirits Rith and Ellie, as you'll have to fight off invasive moles in the
Defeat Moles event. We got more details of what you can expect to see in the game below.
"Somewhere in Maple World, a giant maple tree called the Maple Momentree has appeared, and its twin tree spirits, Rith and Ellie, have stopped growing due to the stoppage of time. Collecting Memory Tokens will restore time and help the twins grow again. Some of the playable events during the 18th Anniversary period include the following.
- Rith & Ellie's Growth Journal – Rith and Ellie are the spirits of the Maple Momentree, a magical tree that has stopped growing. Help these kid spirits grow up and receive gifts throughout the event.
- Defeat Moles – Moles are popping up near the Momentree and disrupting its growth! Work with NPC Tirith to get rid of these invasive critters in this timed damage-dealing challenge.
- Magic Wardrobe – Defeat the ghosts inside the Magic Wardrobe on the second floor of Maple Momentree to dispel Rith and Ellie's fears and receive EXP!
- Happy Playtime! – Playtime is essential for kids' happy growth! Play with toys together with Rith and Ellie to receive Memory Tokens and EXP!
- Power Up! Cooking Collection – Select foods that offer various buffs to help you grow.
- Extreme Dolphin Fountain – Fly the friendly skies on Rith and Ellie's cute pet dolphin, Willy, and receive exciting level-ups! Visit the third floor of Maple Momentree to start.
- Nostalgic Puzzle Game! – Match Memory Puzzles with the twins and receive Memory Tokens!
- Piggy Bank Lucky – Once players have collected all the Memory Tokens, Maplers can claim rewards from Lucky to obtain additional Memory Tokens.