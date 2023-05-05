MapleStory Celebrates 18th Anniversary With New Events Nexon has a slew of events and activities they have launched into MapleStory this week as they celebrate the game's 18th Anniversary.

Nexon is holding a special anniversary event in MapleStory this month as the game is celebrating its 18th Anniversary in style. The team have decided to commemorate the milestone with an anniversary party that will have multiple in-game celebrations, complete with cake and prizes for the taking! Pat of which will involve following the growth of twin tree spirits Rith and Ellie, as you'll have to fight off invasive moles in the

Defeat Moles event. We got more details of what you can expect to see in the game below.

"Somewhere in Maple World, a giant maple tree called the Maple Momentree has appeared, and its twin tree spirits, Rith and Ellie, have stopped growing due to the stoppage of time. Collecting Memory Tokens will restore time and help the twins grow again. Some of the playable events during the 18th Anniversary period include the following.