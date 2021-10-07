MapleStory Fest Will Return For Fourth Year In November

Nexon has announced the return of MapleStory Fest as the yearly celebration of the game will return for a fourth year in November. Due to the pandemic keeping things a little bit at bay when it comes to events, they are having another MapleStory Fest at Home, which will take place via their Twitch channel and YouTube channel on November 13th at 1pm PT/4pm ET. As a way for the team to help make things more exciting while being at home, players who participate in the live event will receive exclusive in-game exclusive items for both the regular and mobile versions of the game. You can read up on the event below

With MapleStory Fest, fans and content creators who love MapleStory and MapleStory M can celebrate years of epic content, updates, and player moments. Players can also attend exciting watch parties and social events which will be announced on the MapleStory and MapleStory M social channels prior to the event. To thank the fans for their loyalty and excitement for the game throughout the years, MapleStory's digital event will feature special announcements and activities in which players can participate with fellow Maplers including: FashionStory Contest – Take a screenshot of your in-game character to show off to the community and to win prizes. Following this, Nexon will create a shortlist of the best entries, and Maplers and fans will judge them afterward as they vote for the most fashionable character during the event.

Low Budget Cosplay Challenge – Make your most creative costume from MapleStory and MapleStory M with a limited budget of $50! Selected cosplays will be voted on by fans during the event.

Fan Art Showcase – We love fan art! Send your artwork and Nexon America will showcase the final winners to the fans during the event.